Is the Government looking backward rather than forward in its policy regarding the former Petrotrin refinery?
When Texaco was privatised it was primarily to save 3,000 jobs. But should the same thinking apply to a different time, when renewable energy (such as solar and wind power) have made great progress against oil?
Road vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine will be phased out by the mid-2030s in most countries. The major oil players understand that oil is on the decline. BP has restructured and cut 10,000 jobs and more importantly, their oil exploration team, by 85 per cent. BP thinks oil and gas will remain their main revenue source until 2030 – nine years from now! Does it make sense for T&T to restart and continue refinery operations for less than a decade? The Government must think very carefully about the future of the refinery before deciding its fate.