Reflect...then celebrate

I reside in Australia and have been trying to campaign to change the way Australia observes its national day.
Instead of it just being a celebration of Australia, I’m proposing that the morning be set aside for reflection and discussion of the mistakes that Australia has made over the years; and the afternoon, a celebration of the positive things Australia has done as a country.
I believe this could be a model for how all countries observe their national days.
All countries have made mistakes, as well as had successes. This would be a more nuanced way of observing the national day, and would be a form of insurance against repeating past mistakes.
With Trinidad and Tobago just about to celebrate its national day, I invite the people of Trinidad and Tobago to consider this idea for how this day is observed.
Adrian Dow
Australia