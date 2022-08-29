Reflecting on 60 years, we need to take stock

In 1962 on becoming an independent nation we were given the watchwords – Discipline, Production, Tolerance. The ideal foundation upon which to build a national vision, a national plan and most importantly the mental psyche and capacity of our citizens to so execute was properly laid.
But sadly, over the years certain political statements and strategies have served to erode the relevance and effectiveness of our national watchwords. We all came by different ships, but we are in the same boat now; with many today punching holes while a few try to bail water.
I recite just a couple examples:
Discipline – in the 60s we promptly paid our NHA mortgage instalment and rent. Today we are delinquent, owing HDC millions of dollars and we are not being evicted.
Production – in the 60s we took in the available education and made ourselves employable, and no work was seen as degrading. Today we protest, we steal and say that the government “ent do nothing for we”.
Tolerance – in the 60s we showed respect for our elders, and our behaviour reflected our strong moral and spiritual values. Today no group is tolerant of the other; we no longer agree to disagree, while remaining focused on the collective national objective, and our youth are quick to tell their seniors “go @#$% yourself”.
The negative political statement and actions referred to above include: “Massa day done” but not replaced with—we must be our own responsible massa now. “If ah put ah tie on a crapaud they will vote for him”, reducing the self-worth of a community. “If you don’t like it, get to hell outa here.” Are we all not equal and deserving citizens? “Run the bread”, the bread has sometimes run dry, and we still want freeness when the country cannot afford; with weak political leaders resorting mistakenly to short term expediency.
Employers deducting NIS contributions and not submitting to the NIB. Corruption, nepotism and fraudulent customs duties and tax returns. Lazy and greedy persons double dipping in social support programmes. Governments continuing with subsidies and transfers long after the fundamental challenging issue no longer exists. Sensible fundamental economic decisions replaced with political expediency. Wholesome legislative agendas become political rather than national agendas. The Economic Advisory Board for whatever reason no longer in existence. The worldwide ILO initiative to bring representatives of Government/Employer/Labour to the table to discuss vision/planning/development strategies in the national interest, which is so successful in many progressive countries of the world, has failed here in T&T because of mistrust, lack of intellectual capacity and talks descending into unproductive bickering.
These statements and actions continue to make us less disciplined, productive, and tolerant; a dangerous trend that must be reversed.
There are positive actions and hope from many quarters and nothing less than a total groundswell of “enough is enough” speaking out for what we expect is required by all. Our calypsonians continue to do their bit in trying to return us to our National Watchwords. Messages from Black Stalin including “Wait Dorothy, Wait” and “Caribbean Man”. “Little Black Boy” from Gypsy and “The Indians are leaving we behind” from Cro Cro.
We dance to these tunes but we not listening to the message. In some instances, we want to shoot the messenger because a few of us like it so. I ask you – please don’t shoot me, I am only giving a reality check in our best national interest.
Mario Young
Glencoe