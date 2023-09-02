Refocus, reflect on rescuing our country

This is an Independence Day message written on behalf of the victims of crime and the mothers/fathers of deceased victims of crime.
This year is not a year to celebrate our Independence. My community group chat, with over 100 persons, unlike years gone by, had only one “Happy Independence Day” post on it this year. One radio commentator, speaking on August 31 about Hasely Crawford winning gold in Montreal in 1976, or our first woman prime minister or our first woman president simply pales in comparison to the wanton carnage being unleashed in our country by criminals.
As a graphic example: one night, three weeks ago, I received a phone call from a friend saying frantically, “My sister just came home, the house is ransacked, my father is tied up, he is not moving. She thinks he is dead. I will call you back....” This was a snippet of a crime scene in Central Trinidad that made television and front-page news, and was on social media.
Additionally, days ago, my staff witnessed a horrendous daylight robbery outside of busy City Gate at 4.30 p.m., in which a man holding a gun brazenly yanked a gold chain from around the neck of another pedestrian. No one raised an alarm. The bandit merely walked away from this whilst the victim was and will remain traumatised for life.
Daily, we read or see or hear about criminal activity impacting negatively on people’s lives. It is not good enough for persons at the top to merely say, “We will win the battle on crime”. This is the “carrot on the stick” approach to solving crime. This time around, we must refocus, go back to the drawing board, study and reflect deeply on how this beloved country of ours can be rescued from the criminal elements wreaking havoc and destruction on a daily basis. My preliminary study, for what it is worth, shows:
1. Our country needs to apologise to Mr Gary Griffith for taking him away from the fine job he was doing as commissioner of police during his tenure. His performance was the gold standard for anyone in that position.
2. Our superiors/dignitaries must not only be good leaders but also must demonstrate qualities of true leadership and genuine empathy with citizens from all walks of life, and not only with persons they associate with. They must also be held to high levels of accountability.
3. Every single member in our society must become truly honest and forthright in every single thing that he/she does. Our value system needs re-engineering. Crime and violent tendencies start at a young age. It begins with a parent repeatedly hitting a child for every single little infraction/mistake he/she makes.
4. Our citizens must learn that doing a task/job is not a favour that necessitates a reward. The famous economist Adam Smith profoundly once said, “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect or dinner but from regard to their own self-interest”.
5. Our education system needs to drastically modernise its methods of discourse. Academic learning must no longer be an exercise in memory and regurgitation but one in analysis, engagement and teamwork. Education of our youth must become all-embracing, have practical utility and be inspirational.
6. Not only must doctors, lawyers and other professionals be recognised for their skills and educational achievements but appreciation must be given to every single person who is engaged in a productive capacity and making an honest living.
With these few words, it is hoped that like the recent progress being made on the Manzanilla road restoration project after strong protests, there will be much to celebrate at next year’s Independence Day. May God bless our beautiful country.
Yaseen Ahmed