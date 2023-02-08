Deep into the night of February 7, the Upper House of Parliament debated the Firearms Amendment Bill 2022 which sought, among other things, to give the Commissioner of Prisons and the SSA director the ability to grant Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) to members of the respective services.
As expected, several members of the Independent and Opposition benches raised objection to the bill for a variety of reasons, with most being alarmed at the fact that the minister has inserted himself into the process. One Independent senator boldly proclaimed that it sent shivers up his spine.
For the past seven years, crime has been a runaway train in Trinidad and Tobago with hundreds of citizens being gunned down annually. Further, with the number of illegal firearms on the streets outranking the legal firearms by a significant margin, this simply is not the solution.
As Opposition Senator Jearlean John put it, “this bill is like putting a plaster on a bullet wound”. I wholeheartedly agree that we need to secure our prison officers. I also submit that the carrying of a firearm off duty may add peace of mind to the officer, but we have seen instances where “firearm-wielding” officers have been gunned down in public while exiting their vehicle.
Senator John and others identified the leakage of personal information of officers such as names, addresses, etc, and the smuggling of cellphones and contraband into the prisons as a major issue compromising the safety of our officers. I concur with this, as crimes are often coordinated from the inside.
What prevents the “hits” from being more coordinated resulting in the loss of lives and firearms now? Plugging the leakage of information and smuggling of cellphones into the system will undoubtedly save more lives than the carrying of a firearm.
The SSA’s ability to grant firearms is another cause for concern, as the SSA at inception was dubbed a political tool of the PNM. Granting such power to the director, a Government appointee, is most unsettling. Why circumvent the power of the commissioner? In the Lower House on Friday last, Minister Young (former national security minister) indicated that the SSA follows the FUEC system and this system is tedious and cumbersome to apply for permits for members of the SSA.
However, from personal experience in the security sector, the issuance of FUECs is far more expedient than FULs. Can recommendations to fast-track not be done and sent to the commissioner?
If the commissioner’s office is not handling FUL applications efficiently, as we have heard in years gone by, then why not reform the system and establish an independent committee featuring the commissioner to oversee applications?
In dealing with legislation, one of the major factors to assess is “what is the mischief that the Government is seeking to remedy?”
In this instance, the Government is afraid to deal with the real issue that is the failure of the Firearm User’s Licence system. There are applicants in the system waiting for decades with no follow-up or even a determination of their application.
The proposed solution broadens the scope of persons entitled to issue firearms but this, in turn, adds its fair share of problems such as oversight and accountability, which always plague Third World countries.
Why not fix the system? Why not reform the process by which Firearm User’s Licences are issued? Why always the reactionary approach by this Government? Allow any citizen fitting the legally permitted criteria to obtain a firearm and protect themselves and their families. By reforming the system and increasing public access, the rumours of bribery and other forms of corruption in obtaining permits will also be solved.
I commend the Opposition and Independent senators for taking a bold stance in this regard and opposing several features of this bill which once again is a reactionary, emotive response by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago which, in the entire scheme of things, may add more problems than solutions.