The Carnival regulations issued a few days ago provoked more laughter than outrage with its orders against singing or reciting any “lewd or offensive song” and indulging in “behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive”.

Clearly, the anger that these regulations once prompted have since given way to derision, largely because they are flagrantly ignored in full view of an accommodating Police Service whose members are more inclined to exercise judgment and flexibility on these matters.