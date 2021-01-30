Israel Khan SC is quite right that there is urgent need for the appointment of new senior counsel.
He is also surely right that there are several potentially worthy candidates for silk at the criminal bar, so that even I, with limited interest in criminal matters except where these intersect with jurisprudential questions, can easily identify candidates such as Rajiv Persad, John Heath and George Busby. There are surely many more.
But in his impatience and frustration, instead of advocating for the adoption and implementation of the Law Association’s 2015 Silk Report, he caves in to the political patronage inherent in the existing system, and even goes so far as to suggest that the Attorney General is entitled to silk as ‘titular head of the Bar’.
Like Khan, I am nonplussed by the inaction of the Attorney General on this issue on which I have commented twice, in 2015 and 2018. In essence, the appointment of senior counsel ought not to be the gift of any sitting prime minister but a recognition by the judiciary and the profession of the attorney’s competence and integrity, and his/her commitment to mentor and to lead the legal profession.
The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s recommendations, developed after extensive consultations by the Reginald Armour Council, are eminently sensible, and my only addition to the proposed selection committee would be to add some members from civil society.
Khan’s frustration is understandable. But have we not had enough scandal? The system needs to be reformed, just as the system of judicial appointments needs to be reformed. And if there is no political will to reduce patronage and eliminate corruption, then I support the Law Association’s default recommendation that the award of silk be abolished entirely.