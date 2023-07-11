Region has lost an outstanding academic

It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of Dr Brinsley Samaroo, retired eminent professor of history at The UWI, a foremost pioneer and specialist on Indian Caribbean history.
Samaroo was attached to The UWI since the early 1970s, and at one time headed the history department. He was eminently qualified to head the department, having excelled in academia. He earned his BA in history from the prestigious Hindu College, Delhi University, in the 1960s, and went on to do his PhD in England.
After his PhD, he joined the faculty at The UWI, teaching history courses. He was a specialist in Indian history, slavery and indentureship. In the last couple decades of his life, his academic work focused primarily on Indians—indentured labourers or girmityas and their descendants.
He published countless articles and penned several books. He also appeared on many TV and radio programmes discussing subjects elated to history and politics. Anyone who studied Caribbean history or wanted to know about Indians in the Caribbean would have read his works. He was also involved in the struggle against the Guyanese dictatorship (1966-1992), providing moral support from 1980 through the restoration of democracy in 1992.
We had a long relationship going back to the late 1970s when a group of us (Baytoram Ramharack and Vassan Ramracha, and myself, among a few others) in New York involved in the struggle for democracy in Guyana communicated with him to support a similar movement launched by our friend in Trinidad.
He agreed to help us although he said he would not do so publicly to jeopardise his job. He encouraged that we held and supported protest movements, including against Shridath Ramphal when he was UWI chancellor and visited the campus. Samaroo worked closely with Basdeo Panday (TT Alliance).
Samaroo did not contest a seat for parliament in 1981, but he was appointed opposition leader in the Senate by Panday who remained opposition leader, a position he held since 1976. Samaroo served in the Senate till elections in December 1986 when he contested and won a safe Indian seat (Nariva).
Over the decades, Samaroo and I met countless times to discuss issues of significance to Indians. We met in Trinidad, Guyana, the US, India and Suriname. Like myself, Ravi Dev, Prof Maurits Hassankhan, he was a guest of the Indian government in 2016 to discuss challenges facing Indo-Caribbean people.
The Indian government valued our scholarship. Several of our recommendations were accepted and implemented by the Indian government in its diaspora policy.
Samaroo was always warm and sympathetic when it came to causes relating to Guyana. I travelled frequently to Trinidad appearing at The UWI campus for exchange with academics sympathetic with our struggle related to Guyana. Samaroo (as well as other academics such as Ramesh Ramsaran and Kusha Haracksingh) and I talked a lot about Guyana’s and Trinidad’s politics and history.
Samaroo also spent a considerable amount of time in Guyana and in New York engaging Guyanese and Trinis. Guyanese hosted him countless times in the US, and he attended Indian Arrival Day celebrations in Guyana as well as in New York.
He was opposed to Indian Arrival celebrations and a holiday for it that some of us championed in Trinidad. He voted against the holiday when he was member of parliament between 1986 and 1991; he felt there should be Indian indentureship abolition celebrations, but he never championed the idea of a holiday for it.
My last encounters with Samaroo were at several state functions held in Suriname for visiting Indian President Draupadi Murmu in early June. Dr Samaroo was the chief guest at a conference on slavery and indentureship at the University of Suriname to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first arrival of Indians in Suriname. Several delegates were invited to state functions for the visiting president.
Brinsley Samaroo will be deeply missed. His memory will live on in his works.
Vishnu Bisram