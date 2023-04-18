Region must buy into integration message

Within recent times we have been experiencing a fair amount of activities on the part of Caricom. It is to the credit of our heads or leaders that we have been so integrating. The present discussion on crime in the region refers.
We have seen the deliberate effort on the parts of the heads of governments starting last July with a symposium/discussion in Guyana popularly referred to as the “25 by 25”, where we in the Caribbean aim to reduce our food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.
The question of a time-based as well as quantum theme is both assessable and, hopefully, attainable.
In this regard, we would have noted the report of the working Committee of Caricom on the topic has been “positive” and reportedly “on track”. This offers the opportunity for every man, woman and child in the Caricom area to play a part. As we seek to integrate, our collective efforts will be required.
Years ago Black Stalin reminded us, in his immortal song, “Caribbean Man”: “So we must push with one common intention for a better life in the region for we women and we children, That must be the true ambition of the Caribbean Man.”
Today we include everyone—man, woman and child—in our beloved region in this endeavour.
As we look at this week’s symposium on the topic of crime, we see Caricom aiming at being relevant and integrated. The naming of our ministry as being of “Foreign and Caricom Affairs” reveals a sense of brotherhood and aiming at “dwelling together in unity”.
We are also moving closer to that relevance in the attempts at facilitating freedom of movement and work, as seen in a recent amendment to T&T’s immigration laws. The region can benefit from this collective effort on the part of us all.
We also note our call at the World Summit on Climate Change in Egypt, where our Minister Pennelope Beckles and other Caribbean leaders made strong pleas for consideration of the dangers to small islands states.
We read recently of a Caricom Area Organisation on the Bible, another sign of our population’s concern and recognition. Undoubtedly, others will follow as we move beyond our borders and see the bigger picture.
Recently we also read of Jamaica’s willingness to share their expertise with Trinidad and Tobago on athletics (maybe a clue to all aspects of education). Totally unselfish on their part!
Our region must be seen as open to us all, to our benefit. We have the necessary ingredients for a brew of collectivity and diversity to draw on as we proceed—sports, culture, intellect, among others. In forging our way forward, all will fail if we, “the people”, do not buy into it and perform our roles with zeal, zest and commitment.
Further discussions and action on our many aspects of life will be welcome. Let us make the Caribbean our home!
Lennox Sirjuesingh