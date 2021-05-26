Register and take the vaccine

LAST Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his team made their usual weekly briefing on the status of the coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.
Given the rise in cases, the addition of a state of emergency was added to the existing public health measures, setting a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Very interestingly, the Prime Minister stated he had the support of the business community and commended them. In fact, I believe this pandemic is everybody’s business; everyone should be on board in order to reduce the spread.
After the notice of a state of emergency, on Wednesday, May 18, the Minister of Health announced that we would be receiving 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines, gifted from China. These would be distributed by appointment only, to avoid lines and groupings of persons. This is quite understandable.
I must admit it is very disappointing that over the last 15 months, the Prime Minister and his medical team have practically been on their knees, begging the nation to wear masks, to socially distance and to avoid large gatherings, yet this has fallen on deaf ears.
As a result, we are seeing an unbelievable number of positive cases and increased deaths, compounded by irresponsible statements by other politicians and people in high office. Also, not forgetting that much of the negative propaganda comes from companies competing to sell their vaccines.
To my fellow citizens of our beloved country, as a public figure in the business environment for over 60 years, I would like to join the Government and its medical professionals in asking that we please ensure all amendments of the Public Health Ordinance be practised at all times.
Whenever you step out of your home, wear a mask, socially distance, don’t gather and, if possible, for extra protection, wear a plastic face shield together with your mask.
It may be interesting to look at Uttar Pradesh, India, where hospitals are overcrowded with Covid-19 patients; many are dying, others crying on the floor with no ventilators or oxygen, and few doctors are available to help. Sadly, my grandparents came from this district.
I would like to humbly request that the Prime Minister and his team consider the inclusion of supermarket and pharmacy workers, along with licensed farmers, in the priority listing for the vaccination. These workers are at high risk as they face customers on a daily basis.
Food and medicine are considered essential in the business community and if, God forbid, anything should happen to these workers, these essential businesses may have to close. This can have serious effects on the food chain, bringing about shortages, greater demand than supply, resulting in higher food prices.
I would like to let the public know my research shows Sinopharm is one of the better vaccines. The cost of two jabs is a higher price when compared with others.
China gave the first million vaccines to Chinese soldiers. After their military was successfully inoculated, they were used to oversee stringent measures of their country’s lockdown. As a matter of fact, this vaccine was created using old, well-known technology, and can be stored in a much less cold freezer.
In addition, after a donation of 600,000 vaccines for the Chinese citizens of Sri Lanka, there were no complaints from those receiving the jab.
To all my fellow citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, I am respectfully suggesting you register early and take the Sinopharm vaccine, which is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and expires in 2023. Any vaccine approved by the WHO is far better than not having any vaccine.
To the politicians and critics—this pandemic caught everybody by surprise and if you need to make any statements, ensure they are responsible and not contrary to the established facts, so as not to confuse the people of our country.
Please be very careful with the competitive manufacturers and other vaccines on social media. For persons 60 years and over, it may be a good suggestion to first consult your GP.
God bless our nation, stay home and be safe.
Balliram Maharaj
past president, Supermarket Association of T&T