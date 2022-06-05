Reject Opposition Leader’s statement

I am generally disappointed and saddened whenever politics descends into the realm of divisiveness, especially when it comes to the issue of race. However, after being made aware of the comments of the Opposition Leader on a political platform on Thursday, I was particularly repulsed.

The “slave master’s name” comment is not only derogatory but highly offensive to an entire group of people, whose ancestry can be traced to the dark and brutal days of slavery. In doing so, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has poured scorn and salt on the wound of a people who once had a subjugated past.

The reprehensible comments by the Opposition Leader reeks of contempt for a group of people whose ancestors endured the brutality and horror of slavery. Using the “slave master’s name” as an insult is tantamount to victim shaming and is as unacceptable in a rum shop as it is on a political platform.

The fact that the Opposition Leader appears to lack these sensibilities towards an entire ethnic group should be cause for serious concern. She is the leader of a party that seeks to form the government of this country.

She has been prime minister and aspires to do so once more. How can she purport to represent an entire country, made up of a significant population of those against whom she holds these offensive views? In this regard Kamla Persad-Bissessar is unfit to lead.

This is a country consisting of a diverse range of ethnicities with significant populations of persons whose ancestors endured difficulties and more importantly survived, overcame and thrived. The seeds of divisiveness should not be propagated for political mileage.

I have not heard an apology from the Opposition Leader, nor have I heard condemnation within the party. However, as the national discourse takes root on this matter, we should all agree that such a statement and the associated mindset, be condemned and rejected in the strongest possible manner.

Vyash Nandlal

Couva

Today, this newspaper marks its 55th anniversary with gratitude to you, our dear readers, and with a re-commitment to the responsibility to serve your right to know.

Over the past five and a half decades we have witnessed and documented the evolution of independent Trinidad and Tobago into which our own story is woven as the country’s first national and locally-owned daily newspaper.

The UWI is a world class institution, and I am a proud student of the Faculty of Engineering. My esteemed lecturer and former principal, Brian Copeland, is no vampire when he indicated that tuition fees need to be increased.

The thing is, law, medicine and engineering are big contributors to the finances of The UWI, and HR will tell you that this “big three” is saturated in T&T.

“Ours is too small a country to discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another you damage the entire country.”

—Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago Senate (1972)

“Poverty is not an accident, like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human beings.”

