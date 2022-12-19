I refer to a social media post of the Express newspaper today (Monday), trying to promote a column from yesterday (Sunday).
The Express editor has taken a conscious decision to use racism as the foundation for an attack on me and I reject this.
I am placing on record that I reject and condemn the continued promotion of racial division by some in our society. The civic minded and right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago do not, and will not accept the continued attempts by a few to racially divide us. These blatant and disgusting attacks must be called out and rejected.
I do not need to defend myself and my beliefs. I am secure in the knowledge that my actions, and how I carry myself amongst people, speak for themselves.
Additionally, the PNM party recently completed an internal election where the membership of the party voted for who they would like to represent them. The members spoke in their election of a chairman of the party from amongst three candidates, including myself, and the votes reflect their choice.
It is important at moments like this when the media and others attempt to attack persons based on race, and a promotion of racism, that we, the citizens, reject them and their messaging, and I so do.