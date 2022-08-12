Time and time again, the United National Congress (UNC) has been practising a most distasteful brand of politics, which works more against them than for them in our political space. It seems like desperation has blinded their leadership to the point where anything goes, and there are no limits in their desire to return to power. The society must be mindful to reject the “politics of hate” which has been gaining prominence in larger countries around the world.
The world is paying attention to this type of hate politics which leaders display and which has an undesirable effect on behaviour, especially that of political supporters. According to a 2020 article on the ORF (Observer Research Foundation) website, entitled “Politics of hate: road to power or destruction”, by Satish Misra, “Hate seems to be the new currency of politics,” while referencing democracies across the globe, a specific example of the US where political leaders refuse to shake each other’s hands and debates turn into a clash of personalities rather than meaningful discussions on issues. There are examples where physically destructive social unrest has resulted from the practice of the politics of hate by leaders.
In our own context, the wider population has rejected the UNC over and over again in favour of the PNM for many reasons. The average citizen can act as a political analyst in this regard to articulate their intrusive, divisive, unapologetic and crass approach towards campaigning for representation. Considering the UNC’s derogatory “Oreo” name calling and reference to names of “slave masters”, is there something deeply destructive brewing in our politics?
There seems to be an argument to be made here for the “politics of hate”. We have seen this brand of politics emerging where attacks are being made not just on personalities, but the personal life of family members of the prime minister.
With regard to this type of low-blow canal politics, the UNC needs to “come up from dey”.
Other manifestations of this hate have also resulted in the UNC admitting to not supporting bills brought by the PNM, boycotting Parliament, attacking independent institutions like the Elections and Boundaries Commission and the Law Association, and recently openly boycotting a meeting invitation for all local government practitioners to discuss the implementation of local government reform. Hats off to the lone UNC councillor who attended the meeting, stating “the people come first”.
In many ways, Dr Keith Rowley’s leadership symbolises unwavering strength in the face of malicious adversity. As leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and prime minister, he rises above the fiercest personal attacks. Yet his record of strong, decisive and meaningful leadership continues to make him a leader for all; even those opposed to him, fulfilling his oath to lead without fear or favour, malice or ill will.
It is time for the UNC to raise the level of its political discourse, especially with its slogan “We will rise”. The signals of this type of hate politics brewing by the UNC should not be ignored, neither encouraged, in any society. Citizens are concerned with politicians addressing national issues and actively pursuing solutions. A little picong is welcome, but with taste and not hate.
Ronald Huggins
St Joseph