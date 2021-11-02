Rekindle brilliance in difficult times

The lamp of Divali will rekindle its brilliance everywhere, as the festival of lights is celebrated once again. This observance marks a time of illumination, wisdom, enlightenment and positivity.
As we observe Divali in these difficult times of the ongoing pandemic, we will find the necessary strength to light the lamp that will uplift us. Divali is a symbol of hope and humankind. It signifies the brilliance that removes all forms of darkness.
As we celebrate this festival of light, we must all be mindful of the darkness that has appeared in various forms. Amidst this dismal setting, we ask: what has brought man to the point where respect, decorum and behaviour with one another are no more? Where is the example for the youths? What can we do to improve our conditions?
The pandemic, environmental and physical issues have brought us to our knees, helpless and worn out. Blinded by the darkness of these ills, we have lost our way. We need to dissipate the canopy of darkness that is thickening rapidly, and which continues to hover over our country and throughout the world.
We must take the universal lesson that Divali offers—that is, the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. We need to shed the darkness that has discoloured the purity of our thoughts, words, and deeds. We need to gravitate towards the light at this time. The essence of Divali is a most powerful lesson that we can apply to ourselves and remove the darkness that denies progress in our lives.
The intense observance of three auspicious occasions that precede Divali prepares us with tools that can illuminate our lives. These occasions are Shri Ganesh Utsav, Pitra Paksh and Nav Raatri. The discriminative power and right vision as symbolised by Shri Ganesh, the significant contribution of our ancestors and the energy of will, knowledge and activity, as represented by the Divine Mother, are all tools that serve to remove the bushel of darkness and shine with brilliant illumination all around. These tools enable illumination that allows truth to reign over untruth, life over death and all other negativities to be replaced with positivity.
As we observe this occasion of Divali, let us all focus on spirituality, on the Divine Mother, the sustaining force and source of enlightenment. Let us strive to enrich our lives with the six gems of spiritual wealth that are available to us all from Her. These gems are: tranquillity of mind, serenity, endurance, faith, control of senses and renunciation of selfish actions and desires. Such wealth will help to remove the blanket of darkness that has covered the divinity within us and replace any form of penury to plenitude.
The very spirit of Divali gives hope and reminds us of happiness and prosperity. May the light of Divali be showered upon our country and illuminate our lives with blessedness.
Paramacharya Pt Hardeo Persad
spiritual head, SWAHA Inc