Last week’s headlines heralded the fact that since lockdown measures were instituted, reports of domestic violence had increased massively when compared to one year ago.
This week on local TV the president of the Association of Psychologists revealed teenagers were at a breaking point, and threats of suicide in this age group have multiplied exponentially since lockdown. “Hunger heartbreak” was the headline as the founder of the Living Water Community despaired during a telephone interview this week that the organisation had prepared 400 hampers; all were gone by 7.15 a.m. Persons had started lining up from 10.35 p.m. the night before; over 400 had to be turned away; her summation: “People are hungry.”
The Government must be aware some 30 per cent of the population exists at the fringes of the economy: if the breadwinner does not work that day, the family does not eat that night.
The same daily newspaper reported in its business section a survey conducted by T&T Coalition of Services Industries in collaboration with the T&T Manufacturers Association over the period April 20-24. Of the 394 businesses responding, 36 per cent had terminated full-time employees and 55 per cent part-time or contractual employees, as a result of COVID-19 mitigation measures. The report added “termination of these employees will have negative consequences on the national economy, unemployment, poverty, quality of life and standard of living”.
In a letter to the editor a week ago, I warned that T&T would sink further and further into a socio-economic abyss every second of continuation of this hard lockdown. I now recognise this latter postulation to be an understatement; what should be added: “from which the country won’t come back”. There is little to gain and obviously much to lose with continuation of lockdown in its present form.
In a media briefing a week ago, the chief medical officer (CMO) stated categorically “it is unlikely T&T is experiencing community spread of the virus”. In the briefing of April 25, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist confirmed that of the 115 confirmed cases, only four met the criteria for local spread—a single family. These facts massively decrease the likelihood that covid-19 is now endemic in T&T.
For the lay person, what that means is that if some callous person ignores the public health guidelines and spreads droplets by not coughing into his elbow or washing his hands after potential exposure, the wayward droplets from such actions are unlikely to be infested with the dreaded COVID-19. The greater fear should be that those droplets could be contaminated with the H1N1 virus that is endemic in T&T and an equally efficient killer.
The onus, therefore, for policymakers is to maintain the status quo that COVID-19 is not now endemic in T&T by laying out a well-constructed strategy to gradually relax the lockdown to control how that bug makes its inevitable re-entry into the country. They must also move with deliberate speed—like yesterday—to stem the bleeding described in the opening paragraphs by immediately relaxing lockdown restrictions along the lines described by the CMO in last Wednesday’s news briefing.
The principal aim of the Oxford University Report that ranks T&T second in readiness was not to show which countries got it right but, rather, to point out which jurisdictions are most poised for reopening of their respective economies.
Vietnam, ranked first in the Report, relaxed the movements of its population—some 96 million people—one week ago. Testing has revealed no game-changing information for T&T over the past three weeks; this is unlikely to change. Waiting until May 15 to follow the Vietnamese lead is irrational and unconscionable; today is already too late to relax the lockdown.
Kenwyn H Nicholls
via e-mail