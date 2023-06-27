I have just watched the worst performance by the West Indies cricket team in a very long time. That is saying a lot.

They put themselves out of qualifying for the final two positions in the 2023 Cricket World Cup when the Netherlands defeated them in a cracker of a game. No mental fortitude or self-belief was exhibited by the West Indies.

I have questioned over the years why Dr Rudi Webster is not a part of the mental conditioning of the team. It is clear this team is not up to the required standard, and massive changes must be made. There are players on the fringe who, if given the chance, would show more courage and heart. It is time to bring them in, and release those who cannot perform at the highest level.

New coach Darren Sammy was not part of the selection process, and had to work with what he was given. Unfortunately, as happens in sport, when the team does not do well, the coach has to go.

Maybe, he might be given a chance to show what he can do with the Test team in the upcoming series against India.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

Get real with voters’ needs

The dislocation, damage and distress resulting from yesterday’s heavy rainfall and flooding provide pertinent and important context for the current local government campaign. More than national government, local government is designed to operate up close and personal in the lives of citizens. Behind every overflowing river, flooded street, road blocked by fallen trees, and threatening landslide is a story about the quality of local government and the communities it serves or under-serves.

Much ado about LGBTQ books

“I often thought, while I read, that the particular science or field I was reading about was the thing to which I should have given my days and nights, adding knowledge to knowledge, making discoveries, making something of myself, using all my faculties.”

Greater good

In quick succession, between June 8 and June 25, the government of ­Guyana released news, first, of the signing of a contract worth $688 million for the rebuilding of a new Christ Church Secondary School to replace the one destroyed by fire back in January; and just last week, the commissioning of a $585 million “state-of-the-art” Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Russia: what just happened?

Up until late afternoon Moscow time on Saturday, Russia was in a state of acute crisis, with Yevgeny Prigozhin pulling his “Wagner” army of mercenary soldiers out of Ukraine and sending some of them racing up the highway towards Moscow instead. Their task was to force Russia’s military leadership to quit for corruption and incompetence.

Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.

Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:

Press freedom at risk

The People’s National Movement got it fragmentarily correct when the leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis, expressed concern that freedom of the press was at risk.