I was having tea in London in 1990 when, unforgettably, a telephone call interrupted. There was a coup in progress in T&T. Coups were events associated with Africa, not us.
But we can all now look back in anger. T&T went into an economic decline, from which we arguably still suffer.
That attempted coup worked from the standpoint that the National Alliance for Reconstruction will never successfully reclaim life.
Fear breeds more fear. Yasin Abu Bakr can never expect to be taken seriously because more than water has passed under the proverbial bridge of the mainly Afro-Trinbagonian poor. And there are some mistakes that can never be replicated.
Thirty-one years later, our protective arms are better equipped and cannot be easily outnumbered. Our economic landscape is far improved today, and we cannot afford complacency.
Two recent international events have marked demonstrations as eye-openers.
The storming of the US Congress to prove a political point backfired, besmirching the reputation of the United States. This event may have, in my personal opinion, inspired the Taliban in Afghanistan to make one more push to rid their country of American influence.
After an unprofitable deadly 20-year war, the women, children and the very poor of Afghanistan will suffer the most, as will our collective poor.
What did our 1990 attempted coup prove? It painted the very people it aimed to serve with a brush that allegedly says all Afro citizens are dangerous. Another “coup” could only compact the fracture.
We have watched the trade union movement morph into bullies to both People’s National Movement and United National Congress governments.
The NAR government failed everyone, as amnesty was granted. This harmed rather than helped the imam and his followers. They are all alive—but backed into a corner that has concretised their negative image.
The real foe to T&T democracy is Covid-19. We cannot waste time playing around with fear-inducing political statements. This time around, only the wealthy Trinbagonians will fly out of the resulting mayhem.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin