The recent One Day International (ODI) cricket loss against the Australian team by the West Indies has left a sour taste in the mouths of cricket fans across the Caribbean, inclusive of myself.
The average number of runs scored in an ODI match is approximately 300 in a given innings, according to CricketMastery.com.
On Monday, against Australia, the West Indies struggled to muster 152 runs. Team captain Kieron Pollard himself called it an embarrassment.
The real question now is: how could this have happened? Former West Indies player Sir Curtley Ambrose has been saying for the past several months that the issues with the West Indies cricket team lie primarily in their batting, as opposed to their bowling. Team performances seem to support this.
I would go further to say the issue with the team’s batting falls squarely on the mentality of the players.
In the Australian Tour of the West Indies alone, you can see several matches where the batting side of the home team seems to rely, solely, upon the skills of one, maybe two batsmen.
That is to say, the majority of the team seems as though they may have a lackadaisical approach to the game, in hopes that someone, later in the order, can pick up the slack.
This ideology was on display, especially, in their second ODI match against Australia last Saturday, where only three players scored above 20 runs in their innings. Despite this, West Indies produced the winning total.
In contrast, during the Australian innings, in their match last week Tuesday, five players scored above 20 runs, resulting in an Australian victory.
Only relying upon one or even two players per match may achieve victory sometimes. However, it is nowhere near a reliable strategy to follow if the team wishes to keep their seat in international cricket.
I do hope team members realise the cause of their mistakes and seek to correct them in the future, as they have a long road of cricket still left to play for us.
Stevon Jaggasar
Chaguanas