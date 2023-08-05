Light them up! Empty the clip! One shot, one kill! Those are fighting words coming from the UNC (United National Congress). I have observed that there is an attempt to chastise the Opposition Leader for using those words to address a very real situation that can occur to the common man here in Trinidad and Tobago.
They are claiming that it is inciting and inflammatory. I agree. They are unusual words to address crime, but the question remains: are we living in a spate of heightened, brazen, unrelenting criminal activity? I want you to imagine what you would do in the middle of the night as a father, brother, uncle, mother whose sleep has been shattered by hooligans whose only interest is to steal, rape and instil fear and trauma on your family.
Imagine your daughter, son, nephew, grandmother, anyone lying there, vulnerable and in shock, and tell me what you would do in that situation. Would you engage in healthy negotiation or maybe offer them some tea and chat? No, just pelt them once with a dhal gootnie, it will make some noise but not damage them, that will clearly show them the error of their ways.
I again ask: if you had a licensed gun in your possession, what would you do when they come into your home? Fire a warning shot? Just one shot because you don’t want to kill them; they certainly did not come in your house unarmed and unannounced to hurt you or your family.
While I am dead set against violence and do not agree with most of what the Opposition Leader advocates, she is very correct in her statement, and only those who have faced it will know what it feels like to be attacked and bleeding and left for dead. I know, it happened to me 16 years ago and I still live with it every day and the failure of our system to bring anyone to justice.
So while there must be open, stringent and effective policy to administer gun control, the goodly lady is correct in telling you to stand your ground and fight fire with fire. Perhaps I can take it back to one of the darkest hours in our history which we recently observed, and remind you that when the Parliament was attacked and our democracy looted, the then PM shouted to the army: “Attack with full force!”
I ask you and those who clearly prefer to live and adjudicate from your alternative reality, are those not one and the same?
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo