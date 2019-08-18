The Doctrine of Individual Ministerial Responsibility must not be forgotten, as we look at what has happened recently and over the past three decades on the political landscape in Trinidad and Tobago. While this may be a moot point and debatable to infinity, as a pragmatist we cannot expect the head of the executive (a sitting prime minister) to check and know every piece of minutiae in a ministry given the mandate.
The Doctrine of Individual Ministerial responsibility is a convention used and practised in governments using the Westminster System that a minister of the executive bears the ultimate responsibility for the actions of his ministry and department. It is held that the accountable minister must take blame and ultimately resign, and the rest of the executive is not held to be answerable for that minister’s failure.