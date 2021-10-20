DO NOTs:
• do not reason;
• do not argue;
• do not confront;
• do not remind them they forget;
• do not question recent memory;
• do not take it personally.
DOs:
• give short explanations;
• allow plenty time for comprehension;
• repeat instructions the same way;
• avoid insistence;
• agree with them;
• accept the blame;
• leave the room to avoid confrontations;
• respond to feelings;
• be patient;
• practise 100 per cent forgiveness.
You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. We remember their love when they can no longer remember.