A COUPLE days ago, five people were gunned down in Trinidad, and while the authorities need to do more to stem this wave of criminal violence, we all need to do more to help the growing needs of people, and especially children, in disadvantaged communities.

Personally, I try to do as much charity as possible from home and the office, while also making a determined effort to engage positively with fellow citizens from all walks of life to help uplift them to be the best they can be.

I have also worked on three different police station councils and neighbourhood association committees to promote better and safer living environments.

At this particularly difficult time for us all, we must do everything possible to help those in greatest need, as there are so many folks in our midst who have no food, no love and no home.

One cannot stress enough how we all need to make that extra effort to help the poor and downtrodden, especially while the pandemic is restricting our ability to produce wealth nationally and regionally.

We also need to realise that restrictions of some sort are likely to continue until late next year while the needs of the poor will only continue to grow.

In this regard, my fellow citizens, please remember to make every effort to help those left behind.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

