Remember to breathe

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam is next Thursday. This is one very important exam, make no mistake about it.

Here are some tips:

• Learn how to study efficiently.

• Study early and in a constant place.

• Be fully prepared.

• Get a good night’s sleep, always.

• Eat a balanced diet.

• Go to the exam site early.

• Have a positive mental attitude.

• Read instructions carefully.

• Never pay attention to what others are doing.

• Watch the clock.

• Breathe calmly, and have positive thoughts.

All candidates start the SEA with 100 per cent marks.

What they remain with is what they did not lose by submitting invalid answers.

I wish all writing the SEA well.

Not everybody will pass the SEA for their first choice.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

