Remember to breathe

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam is next Thursday. This is one very important exam, make no mistake about it.
Here are some tips:
• Learn how to study efficiently.
• Study early and in a constant place.
• Be fully prepared.
• Get a good night’s sleep, always.
• Eat a balanced diet.
• Go to the exam site early.
• Have a positive mental attitude.
• Read instructions carefully.
• Never pay attention to what others are doing.
• Watch the clock.
• Breathe calmly, and have positive thoughts.
All candidates start the SEA with 100 per cent marks.
What they remain with is what they did not lose by submitting invalid answers.
I wish all writing the SEA well.
Not everybody will pass the SEA for their first choice.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town