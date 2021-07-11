Remember, vaccine not a magic drug

I know the good news on Saturday concerning the opening up of other sectors of the country was well received as well as the information about the coming of a huge supply of vaccines.
Now there is no need anymore for those long lines outside vaccination sites. I would like us to remember also that the Covid-19 vaccine is no magic drug. I believe more and more the population needs to fully understand what vaccination does. Many all around the world seem to believe that once vaccinated it is to live as usual like pre-pandemic. That is not so, so be wise. The vaccine gives you a better chance of fighting the virus if infected.
Having said the above, as we continue to open up the country getting people back to work, let us be reminded that vaccinated or not, protocols that helped in the past should stay in place.
I believe by now we all know the three “Ws”. The virus is still present and no one fully understands it in totality. We are learning daily. I encourage us all to please be responsible and do the right thing and be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. There are still individuals quite noticeable in the public space not wearing their mask properly. That type of behaviour is exposing yourself and also putting those who you may come into contact at risk. It is important that the TTPS ensure that citizens do what is expected of them.
If we are going to win this war against Covid-19 all hands must be on deck. We are the ones who have the power to prevent the spreading of Covid by obeying those simple instructions given to us. We all would hate to see any more serious upsurge of the virus and we are all aware of what happens when this takes place. Let us together save lives and also livelihoods.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan