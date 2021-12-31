It was in 1952 that Basharat Ali, a handsome young man from Aranjuez, left the shores of T&T to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Manchester University, England, on a Shell international scholarship. It was amazing that the community of Aranjuez turned up at the Port of Port of Spain to bid him farewell.
In that crowd were the Ali clan—his father, Ameer Ali, his mother, Zora, and 13 teary-eyed siblings.
Basharat was a product of a very humble family of Aranjuez. His father was a hard-working farmer, supported by his loving and caring mother; surrounded by his 13 siblings who made him to be who he was.
Basharat was always one to be very loving to his family, who affectionately called him “Little”, being the younger of the two older boys. An example of his love was how he, from his first salary onwards, financially supported his parents until their demise in the early ’90s. He also looked after the education of his younger siblings.
Today, from a family of 14, four became teachers, three became bankers, one pharmacist, one economist, one aircraft mechanic, one registered nurse, one tailor, one seamstress and, of course, one chemical engineer.
To this outstanding feat, amidst their parents’ contribution, Basharat was responsible for this outcome in many ways.
Basharat entered St Mary’s College on a Government Scholarship. It was here he excelled in academics crowned by the winning of a Shell scholarship to study chemical engineering. Among his peers at CIC were intellectuals like Lloyd Best and Ken Julian. He was the last of the pupils who studied Greek at the institution. It was here that he acquired the wherewithal and drive to pursue engineering at a higher institution.
At Manchester University, he, of course, excelled in his chosen field, and soon graduated with honours. It was here he met one Max Richards, who would, later in life as President of T&T, appoint him as an Independent senator.
It was also at Manchester that he met and fell in love with one Joyce Headley, who was pursuing her career in optometry. They, on their return to Trinidad, got married at the St Joseph TML Mosque. Against all odds, some would have said at the time. But, they proved love conquers all.
Career-wise, Basharat joined the Shell Company at Point Fortin as a junior engineer. Over the next 30 years or so, he rose to the position of chief technologist at the company.
He also lectured on a part-time basis at The UWI’s Faculty of Engineering.
After leaving Shell, where he would have acquired the status of an energy expert, he moved to the National Energy Corporation, where he served in an advisory capacity on energy matters. It was during his official retirement that he was invited to become an Independent senator.
Basharat served in the Senate for about seven years. From all reports, he did an excellent job. Some commentators described him as non-partisan, and a gentleman at all times. No doubt, it was his brilliant logic that made the difference in his debates. He always did his research, and was always well prepared. Whenever Basharat spoke, everyone listened. He was happy to serve, and his vision was to see his country prosper.
For his contribution to country, he was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver). Also, Dr Eric Williams had recognised his expertise and put good value on his advice on energy matters.
Basharat, during the last few years, was battling health issues, to which he succumbed on December 24.
He was laid to rest at the Aranjuez Muslim Cemetery on December 26.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Joyce and his two daughters, Nazmeen and Yasmin.
Rest in peace, Basharat Ali.
Patrick Jadoo