WHILE growing up, I kept hearing about this famous uncle of mine—Dr Ghouralal. I remember while in my primary school class, my teacher, Mr Shah, was talking about some great nationals and “Dr Ghouralal” came up, and my classmates were glancing at me.
Although I didn’t know much about his exploits then, I quickly acknowledged him as my father’s cousin. Soon I became very interested in knowing about his numerous “life-saving operations”.
Samuel Frank Clarendon Ghouralal was born on February 27, 1925, in Guapo, South Trinidad, where he attended primary school, then went on to Naparima College, San Fernando, and later St Mary’s College, Port of Spain.
In 1949, at McGill University, Montreal, Canada, he obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. In 1956, after working as a neurosurgeon in New York, amid dissuasion from senior doctors he decided to come back to practise in Trinidad, were he later became known as the “pioneer for neurosurgery”.
Among his well-known operations was one when during the Indian cricket team tour in the West Indies in 1971, at the Kensington Oval Test Match in Barbados, a hostile Wes Hall bouncer floored the Indian captain, Nari Contractor, and he needed an emergency operation on the brain, as it was surely life-threatening.
Dr Ghouralal, while at his Port of Spain office, was immediately alerted and whisked away to Barbados by helicopter for that operation. The rest is history.
Today, the family of Contractor is still full of gratitude and praises to “Dr Guru”. Soon too, the Indian government also heaped praises and accolades.
Another situation was when an American soldier, with a pinched nerve leading to the risk of paralysis or death, needed an emergency brain operation. The soldier made a successful recovery and was walking again in two days!
He was so popular in the western hemisphere that the calypsonian the Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) immortalised him in his winning tune: “Bass-man in meh head... ah going to see Dr Ghouralal...”
In 1964, he served as the president of Trinidad and Tobago’s Medical Association and was assistant hospital medical director between 1970 and 1982, finally retiring in 1985.
In 1980, for his sterling contribution, the Medical Association of Trinidad and Tobago presented him with a Scroll of Honour.
In 1989, his pinnacle was being honoured with the Chaconia Medal (Gold), the nation’s second highest award, for his outstanding, pioneering medical contributions in neurosurgery.
“The Guru”, Dr Samuel Ghouralal, unexpectedly passed away in 1991. I have never had the opportunity to see and express my admiration for him, but his legacy fondly lives on in the Ghouralal families all over.
Colin Ghouralal
Chaguanas