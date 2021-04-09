Reminders of our fragile lives

We write from the Downtown City Centre to publicly convey our best wishes to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and to join with countless others in hoping for our Prime Minister’s successful and speedy recovery from his Covid-19 affliction.

Nothing can be taken for granted with respect to this current, nagging pandemic which refuses to go away and which is raging again in several corners of the globe after having, presumably, been in a state of remission.

It seems the final chapter of the Covid-19 story will not be written in the foreseeable future, and that the world will continue to face an extended period of uncertainty and fear from this unknown virus that is threatening us with new permutations.

Mankind is being tested and strained by forces outside of our control, including, now, a regional volcano that could create havoc in the lives of all Caribbean people.

What must never be in doubt is our humanity and our dedication to unity as a people when faced with daunting circumstances that threaten the well-being of our nation.

The illness of our leader and the prospect of a regional volcanic event are but reminders of the fragile lives we live, lives that are made weaker by divisions and disunity.

In this regard, let us resolve to renew our commitment to each other and to our leaders and, especially at this time, to our Prime Minister.

Downtown Owners and Merchants Association

