OVER the past year oil prices have been under pressure because of a fall in demand resulting from Covid-19 containment measures. Now is an opportunity to remove fuel subsidies, thus lowering the knock-on impact on citizens.

The revenue gained from removal of the fuel subsidy will provide additional resources for our Government to respond with immediate interventions to address the Covid-19 crisis, in addition to an opportunity to shift resources into more productive spending for long-term recovery and resilience.

Removal of fuel subsidies requires:

• Implementing a targeted reform plan that shields and protects the poor and vulnerable.

• Phasing any price increase appropriately.

• Effective communication.

• Productive investment.

• Implementing transparency mechanisms.

Fuel subsidies are not a sustainable tool to lower poverty and provide resilience for the T&T population because of the following:

• Distorted benefits.

• Pollution.

• Crowding out of public spending.

• Macroeconomic effects.

• Corruption and smuggling.

The present oil prices and Covid-19 present an ideal opportunity for reform.

Governments are hesitant to remove fuel subsidies because of:

• Knock-on impact on citizens.

• Social demand for cheap fuel.

T&T, let us consider:

• A targeted reform plan.

• Appropriately phased price increases.

• A far-reaching communication strategy.

• Investing in productive sectors.

• Implementing transparency mechanisms.

T&T, we cannot have our rock cake and eat it, too. Fuel subsides are not producing any good in T&T. But on the contrary, by keeping prices artificially low, we are encouraging inefficiencies and waste for consumption. We are hampering innovation in technology and improvement on a wider front.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

