OVER the past year oil prices have been under pressure because of a fall in demand resulting from Covid-19 containment measures. Now is an opportunity to remove fuel subsidies, thus lowering the knock-on impact on citizens.
The revenue gained from removal of the fuel subsidy will provide additional resources for our Government to respond with immediate interventions to address the Covid-19 crisis, in addition to an opportunity to shift resources into more productive spending for long-term recovery and resilience.
Removal of fuel subsidies requires:
• Implementing a targeted reform plan that shields and protects the poor and vulnerable.
• Phasing any price increase appropriately.
• Effective communication.
• Productive investment.
• Implementing transparency mechanisms.
Fuel subsidies are not a sustainable tool to lower poverty and provide resilience for the T&T population because of the following:
• Distorted benefits.
• Pollution.
• Crowding out of public spending.
• Macroeconomic effects.
• Corruption and smuggling.
The present oil prices and Covid-19 present an ideal opportunity for reform.
Governments are hesitant to remove fuel subsidies because of:
• Knock-on impact on citizens.
• Social demand for cheap fuel.
T&T, let us consider:
• A targeted reform plan.
• Appropriately phased price increases.
• A far-reaching communication strategy.
• Investing in productive sectors.
• Implementing transparency mechanisms.
T&T, we cannot have our rock cake and eat it, too. Fuel subsides are not producing any good in T&T. But on the contrary, by keeping prices artificially low, we are encouraging inefficiencies and waste for consumption. We are hampering innovation in technology and improvement on a wider front.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town