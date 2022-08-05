Rename Woodford to Dr Eric Williams Square

Letter to Joel Martinez,

Mayor of Port of Spain—

Dear Your Worship,

Greetings. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the passing of the Nation’s First Chief Minister, Premier Prime Minister and Father of the Nation Dr Eric Eustace Williams, TC, FNMH, and also the 60th year as an independent nation.

As a nation, as we prepare to commemorate and celebrate the 60th year of Independence, I am requesting of council to consider renaming Woodford Square the Dr Eric Williams TC, FNMH Square as a fitting tribute to his magnanimous contribution to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

It was at a public meeting in Woodford Square in 1955 that Dr Williams told those gathered that he had returned to Trinidad and Tobago, and that was where he was laying down his bucket, and it was thereon to Independence on August 31, 1962—and today we have a truly developing nation 60 years later.

In conclusion, I look forward to council taking a conscious decision in renaming Woodford Square the Dr Eric Eustace ­Williams Square, for which the nation would be truly grateful, and which would be a fitting gift to the nation as we celebrate the 60th year of Independence. My sincere best wishes and God bless.

Reginald Vidale CA

chairman

