True friends are the ones who never leave your heart, even if they leave your life for a while.
I met David Renwick when we worked at the British-owned Trinidad Daily Mirror newspaper in the mid-60s and later while he was editor at the Trinidad Express. Our association continued as I moved to corporate communications at the then Office of the Prime Minister, the Industrial Development Corporation, Trintoc and eventually Petrotrin. Together we compiled a series of articles on industrial development in Trinidad and Tobago for The New York Times.
At Pointe-a-Pierre we met for 11 years, each month on a Friday for breakfast with a stalwart in the energy sector, Keith Awong. Together the three of us shared stories, laughter and perspectives on the local and international oil and gas industry among other issues.
Those conversations allowed David to use his newspaper columns, the international Oil and Gas Journal and Energy Insider magazine to share the insights and assess controversies that made him famous.
David had a view on the social and political life in Trinidad and would regularly share his perspective. It was no surprise that he was awarded the Humming Bird Medal, Gold.
Additionally, and for the past 20 years, I celebrated each of David’s birthdays with a lavish ceremony and followed up by attendance at the Marionettes Concert at Queen’s Hall with his close-knit family and friends.
Two years ago, as we exited Queen’s Hall, his wife, Brenda, sensing the end was near, gave a couple of us some warning signals. David was never the same after Brenda’s passing.
David Renwick, energy journalist, and Brenda, consummate nurse, gone from sight but never from our hearts. Death is a hiding place for weary men...and women. It is not the end but a waiting place for Christ’s return.
David, may your soul rest in eternal peace. I extend heartfelt sympathy to your children Garvin and Olivia, the grandchildren, family and the regular readers of your energy columns.
Mervyn Crichlow
Florida