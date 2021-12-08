I recently saw a picture of Store Bay, Tobago, before Covid-19—with activity. What a beautiful scene! This is my beach when I visit our sister island. What a stress reliever.
However, due to Covid-19, this is on hold for a while, which can be well understood.
I am hearing that a proposal for re-opening beaches will go before the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for discussion. Well, a simple word of advice to those in charge—think very carefully and do not allow yourself to be forced to do anything that can put lives at risk.
Covid-19 infections and deaths are high in Trinidad and Tobago. You may say you will put certain protocols in place, but just give that some time and the party atmosphere will take over.
A lot of citizens will come to Tobago from Trinidad, school will be on vacation... All those who may want to open the beach—when a super spreader event is created, they will just disappear, leaving you to be blamed for this.
Give it some time. People have to understand what is taking place in our twin islands with the virus. Yes, it is quite understandable that many in Tobago depend on the beaches to earn a living—but staying alive is also important.
As a leader, you cannot please everyone, but you must see the bigger picture and do what is right for all.
Let us be patient. This too will be a thing of the past. Let us not give up as a people, but be wise in all that we are doing.