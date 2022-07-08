“Chief Sec wants laws to protect Tobago’s artifacts”, stated the headline in a daily newspaper of June 27, referring to Mr Farley Augustine’s maiden budget speech in the Tobago House of Assembly.
“Legislation must be enacted in Parliament to protect the island’s artefacts,” he further stated.
The individuals who gather artefacts to sell as scrap metal or who place coppers, once used to boil cane juice, in their gardens to cultivate flowers or collect rubbish or rain water are “thereby robbing the population of access to their history”.
Mr Augustine went on to state that his government “will invest in climate-controlled facilities and appropriate spaces to house artefacts and historical records”.
Yet, for over 30 years there has been a museum at Fort King George doing just that!
The Tobago Museum is consistently cited by departing tourists, on those little questionnaires they are asked to fill out, as the most visited tourist attraction in Tobago—more popular than the Nylon Pool or the Main Ridge Forest.
Can Mr Augustine and his Secretary for Tourism and Antiquities, Ms Tashia Grace Burris, be unaware of the existence of the Tobago Museum?
We must be forgiven for concluding just that because despite Mr Augustine’s proclaimed interest in the history of Tobago, and its importance to the local population and to tourists, the Tobago Museum has been closed to the public for all of 2022.
It has been closed to the public because the air-conditioning does not function. And this is not the first time the Tobago Museum has closed its doors to visitors for protracted periods.
Thus, Mr Augustine’s promise to “invest” in new climate-controlled facilities has us thinking he needs to put the existing, popular museum back in operation so that its treasures are again housed in an appropriate space (his words).
At this time of writing the artefacts in the Tobago Museum are possibly deteriorating and no one—local or foreign—can benefit from this important institution.
Mr Augustine and Ms Burris need to get up to “the Fort” post haste if they are truly interested in tourism and the history of Tobago.
A Blade
Tobago