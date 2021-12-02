Reopen the La Brea public library

I was impressed with the vigorous approach of the Member of Parliament for La Brea, Mr Stephen McClashie, as described in Andy Johnson’s Wednesday column, “La Brea as marginal?”

The pre-Covid-19 education thrust involving the establishment of learning centres was evidence of a commitment to enable pupils to be high performers.

I like the idea of education towards productive purpose as described in the article, and the concern with exposing pupils to science and technology.

My own wish is that Mr McClashie would be able to convince the relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to reopen the public library in the village of La Brea, hopefully in 2022.

Ian Green

Couva

