 
The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) recently restricted access to Tucker Valley on weekends for “public health reasons”, with many exercise enthusiasts turned away because it was “too crowded”.

Tucker Valley offers green space close to a large urban population. It became the place for people to walk, run, hike and ride.

The real explosion in numbers exercising in Tucker Valley occurred when Covid-19 restrictions began. Team sports were banned. Beaches, pools, restaurants and cinemas were closed. People were stuck at home with no extra-curricular or recreational activities, and turned to alternative forms of exercise and recreation—outdoors.

Co-morbidities such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes increase the risk of dying from Covid-19. Exercise is essential to combat these “lifestyle” diseases. Exercise reduces stress, and this pandemic has added plenty of that to everyone.

The World Health Organisation recognises that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

So, as our gyms, cinemas, restaurants, and casinos are opening, why would any restrictions be imposed to limit outdoor activity? If days or areas are restricted, it will just add pressure to other days or areas.

Instead, the CDA should meet the increased demand. Open Macqueripe car park. The wearing of masks is law, so it could be enforced if that is the real concern.
And as for numbers, what difference is there between crowds walking in the Bamboo Cathedral or on a sidewalk in Port of Spain?

Restricting access to Tucker Valley is not a solution.
It is yet another “control” imposed on an already frustrated population.
Penelope Sellier
Diego Martin

