Isn’t it tragic that the current Government continues to ignore the Caricom movement to engage European nations on the issue of reparations to the people of the Caribbean for the crimes against humanity, native genocide and the transatlantic slave trade?
Isn’t it equally tragic that the same Government has allowed the UN-declared International Decade for People of African Descent (IDPAD) to reach its sixth year and the administration has not issued any declaration of its connection to this event?
What could the reason be for the PNM Government to be so distant from these ongoing developments? Is it a fear that it would seem to be so pro-African (or pro-First Peoples) that it would lose favour among the other ethnic communities?
The public has lost sight of what matters. This comes amid the recognition that Africans are not properly grounded in education and the economy as they should, and their only growth area seems to be in crime.
It is a good thing the Trinidad and Tobago National Committee on Reparations (TTNCR), appointed by Cabinet since 2013, has forged ahead despite the Government’s indifference. Other persons and institutions have taken up the struggle to raise national consciousness about reparations as well as the pursuing the provisions of IDPAD.
The National Joint Action Committee, the Emancipation Support Committee, the First Peoples, the Nation of Islam, the Tobago Writers Guild, Dr Claudius Fergus, Adeyemi Hinds, and Dr Winston Suite are among the most prominent activists.
What is clear is the imperative to have a coming together of everyone of us to make a more powerful case for the Africans and indigenous peoples.
Recently, the TTNCR was represented on two symposia at The UWI. One was on August 22, 2019 during Carifesta, significantly entitled “Reparations Not Just About Money”.
Beside myself, there were reparations advocates from the Caricom Secretariat, Barbados, Antigua/Barbuda and Guyana.
The other was a two-day symposium “Capitalism and Slavery – 75 Years Later” which began on November 13. It commemorated Dr Eric Williams’s seminal publication which has an international repute. The keynote address was given by the director for the Centre for Reparations Research, Prof Verene Shepherd. She spoke on “Capitalism and Slavery. A Handbook for Reparation Advocates in the Post-Colonial Caribbean”.
The second day was for secondary school pupils. Ten schools attended. Prof Shepherd gave a brief overview of slavery and explained the progress of the current Caricom reparations movement.
Bro Adeyemi Hinds, together with Sister Roxanne Mohammed, organised a reparations meeting during November, African History Month, followed by a workshop to recruit and train reparations advocates. It continues later this month.
During that month, the Tobago Writers Guild invited Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, to speak in Tobago on “The Issue of Reparations for Native Genocide and Slavery.” He lectured at length on the state of the indigenous peoples.
He reinforced the case of the First Peoples who are going to make a move for reparations above and beyond the tokens they have so far received.
On January 13, Dr Winston Suite spoke on “Reparations for the Descendants of African Slaves” with a promise to continue speaking out.
But there is a companion event related to these issues. It is centred on Ghana. Last year, the Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, visited T&T. When he was here, he encouraged T&T citizens to visit Ghana. In 2018, he had already launched a “Year of Return — Ghana 2019 for Africans in the Diaspora”.
Repatriation to Africa which is at the heart of the “Year of Return”, is a critical part of the Caricom reparations movement.
Hopefully, the activists will see it necessary to come together soon to give an impetus to both the UN’s IDPAD and the Caricom movement for reparations.
Aiyegoro Ome
Mt Lambert