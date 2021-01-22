The unfortunate incident in which a D’Abadie woman was mauled to death brings into sharp focus the need to repeal and replace the existing Dangerous Dogs Act. Not only is the current act arbitrary, but it does not address the core issue of responsible ownership.

The proclamation of a replacement bill places the focus on responsible ownership, where it rightfully belongs, as opposed to arbitrarily declaring a breed or group of companion organisms to be dangerous and not permitted.

My advocacy is for the provision of a bill to cover the circumstances under which companionship animals, birds, reptiles, fish or any other living organism may be permitted. While this will not eliminate the occurrence of similar incidents, it will certainly contribute to a reduction.

There is no doubt a danger in com­panionship, even among human beings, and the bill also ignores the element of nuisances. The proposed bill that I embrace will simply seek to:

• assert the primacy of the welfare of the companion animal, bird, reptile, etc.

• balance the owner’s welfare against the community welfare.

In this regard, the welfare of the companion includes its food, shelter, physical and reproductive health and waste ­disposal, together with final disposal of remains in the event of death. On the other hand, ­community and owner’s welfare places primacy on the physical and emotional allied safety issues associated with their health.

These are all heady issues and would require careful and objective assessment. My recommendation is that there should be a regulatory authority of no more than five or seven persons with appropriate background, but with the power to co-opt resources when required.

The burden of responsibility will reside with the applicant. The assumption here is that the applicant will provide evidence of both the knowledge and capacity to satisfy the two previously identified primary welfare issues.

Finally, should there be any cir­cumstance in which there may be a breach, that there is adequate provision to adequately indemnify the consequences arising.

Samuel B Howard

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Building on a soft foundation

Building on a soft foundation

A friend of mine based in the United States mailed his first novel to me on September 15, 2020—more than four months ago. There has been no sign of it; no indication from TTPost that there is a package for me to collect. Nothing.

Bringing ‘Fargo’ back to life

Bringing ‘Fargo’ back to life

Speaking to an audience at the commissioning of the long-awaited inter-island vessel, the A.P.T. James, on Thursday, the Prime Minister warned would-be users not to yield to the temptation to vandalism in their use of the boat.

Watch out for artificial sweeteners

This is an open letter to anyone suffering from multiple sclerosis (ms), lupus, migraine, extreme fatigue and tinnitus. Does your condition have you contemplating suicide?

Partner with private sector to help COVAX shortfall

IT is now clear that the CoVax facility, set up by WHO (World Health Organi­sation) to ensure equal distribution of approved Covid-19 vaccines across the global community, is likely to be a total disaster.

It’s time to abandon sanctions on Cuba

It’s time to abandon sanctions on Cuba

IN the dying days of the Donald Trump presidency, the US State Department designa­ted Cuba a “State Sponsor of Terrorism”. Regrettably, the measure will slow efforts by the Joe Biden administration to take a calibra­ted approach to gradually improving US-Cuba relations.