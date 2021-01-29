The Ministry of Education must give urgent and serious consideration to the repeat of the 2020-2021 academic year.
This is the only way to ensure we give our pupils the best possible opportunity to make use of the education afforded to them, especially those who are due to write exit examinations. We must do justice to our children.
The ministry is fully aware of the severe challenges and constraints faced by pupils over the preceding ten months.
By its own admission, 46,000 pupils are still out of the education loop because they lack technological devices.
It is a more likely that the ministry’s figure is conservative for obvious reasons.
A more realistic assertion is that half of the approximately 300,000 pupils are educationally disadvantaged.
The fact remains that the discontinuation of the laptop initiative for all pupils placed the system in stasis.
It also meant national IT connectivity was removed as an immediate priority. Furthermore, it meant one laptop or similar device had to be shared between or among pupils in numerous households.
The lack of devices and the lack of face-to-face instruction pose extremely significant limitations on the quality of teaching and learning.
By anecdotal and empirical evidence, it is clear that the quality of teaching was tremendously uneven and inconsistent based on teachers’ skill levels, preparation time and pupils’ commitment to the learning hours.
It is well known that many pupils logged off in the afternoon session. This is not to ascribe blame to anyone.
The contagiousness of the virus and the prolonged period of its presence did not allow proper preparation and required training to make the process more effective.
To compound the dilemma, teachers and pupils now encounter psychological and emotional trauma.
Nothing has prepared our citizens for this lengthy ordeal.
More teachers are accessing the Employee Assistance Programme, and this is an unmistakable signal that their ability to perform at the desired level is compromised.
We are aware, too, of emerging emotional problems with pupils.
Pupils who have to submit SBAs and internal assessments frankly do not have adequate time to prepare properly for these assessments.
This problem will be magnified because supervision cannot be done properly given the present timelines. This is to their detriment.
One frightening fallout of what has occurred is the abrupt exit of pupils from the system. If we fail to attract them back to schools, there will be disastrous consequences for the country in a few years.
The authorities believe it is impossible to recover from lost teaching and learning time. Repeating the academic year will give them renewed hope.
Pupils have fallen way behind the teaching and learning curve, and are ill-prepared for examinations in a few months.
It is also important to note that CSEC has reverted to the regular, more challenging examinations, regardless of challenges and constraints.
The Government has to consider the medium and long term consequences of pressuring pupils to move up and out of the education system without the requisite preparation for success.
The Government must tell CXC that we will opt out of this year’s examinations. It is preferable to keep back pupils at the different levels for one year to ensure better outcomes for the nation.
Let us provide our pupils with the time necessary for a proper education.
Pupils who wish to write examinations as private candidates still have that option.
The Ministry of Education has already failed our pupils once. It should not happen a second time.
The reduction in the number of CAPE scholarships is a blunder of mind-boggling proportions and reeks of ulterior motives.
How else can one explain the reduction of approximately 300 merit-based scholarships on one hand, and the identification of funds for bursaries that have slush fund criteria as the stamp?
The reduction of scholarships also hurt many pupils who prepared diligently in expectation of gaining scholarships for their hard work.
This reduction of scholarships is an act of bad faith because it should have been in effect only when a new intake of CAPE pupils entered the system.
In this way pupils could plan their future. Many other less important expenditures could have been removed to preserve the 400 scholarships.
If the reduction were known beforehand, pupils might have chosen different subject groupings or disregarded CAPE altogether and pursued examinations from other bodies.
The ministry is guilty of abandoning our CAPE pupils because they have adopted an uninterested approach in defending our children in the CAPE debacle.
While Cambridge Examination Syndicate, Dubai Examination Syndicate and other examination bodies have long completed their processes, our pupils and their families seven months later are still waging a relentless battle for correct grades.
The ministry does not care because scholarships have been reduced.
Thankfully, legal action on behalf of pupils is being pursued in Barbados, and most commendably here in Trinidad and Tobago Gerald Ramdeen is intent in defending the rights of our pupils pro bono.
Religious bodies and citizens alike must understand that scholarships are critical to research and development.
Scholarships reduction is a fatal blow to our progress and development.
These are issues that should occupy thoughtful discussions because they impact on the country’s future.