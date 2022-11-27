Replace dark traits with love, compassion

The Christmas spirit is starting to spread around us in the malls, grocery stores and our homes. The cleaning, painting and other things that go along with Christmas are beginning to take centre stage. The heart of this is the message of love, and sharing all that pertains to love; this is what I call the spirit of Christmas.

It is a known fact that this year we have had many challenges, some much more than others, and amid everything, “bad blood” may have been created—even more so in the political arena, where we often see our two major political parties going after each other. There is tension all around us, and many are hurting for various reasons.

As a citizen of this blessed country, I believe it is time for our twin islands to begin the process of healing. Let the Christmas message become tangible and visible in our daily lives. This is not just for the man on the street, but also for our leaders, who ought to be the ones setting the pace for the population to see.

If that healing is going to take place, it must begin with our personal decision to change our attitude toward situations and the way we relate to one another. It is time to put away the hate, bitterness, malice, bad blood and spiteful behaviour, which create a negative environment in which evil can thrive.

Let us replace those dark traits with love, caring, compassion, empathy, tenderness, forgiveness and gentleness. These are the lights and, with practice, the darkness will not be able to easily conquer us. It will cause healing to take place in body, soul and spirit, and our nation will be the better for it.

Healing is the responsibility of every one of us, but there must be a group of people who have the desire to see our blessed twin islands healed. All it takes is a spark at times to set a fire, so why not be that spark to light that fire of healing in Trinidad and Tobago?

The pain is deep and the hurt is everywhere, but hope is still there for healing to take place. Going forward as a nation, if we are confessing “no one left behind” and “let us do it together”, that level of healing must occur.

To our leaders, please lead in the process; our land needs to be healed and the people need to be united, not divided. You do have an important role to play. Let us do it together.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

There could be no doubt that the post-pandemic situation is fraught with many problems ranging from concerns for health, education, economy and personal situations.

My view is that the greatest and most enduring problem will be our loss of “effective teaching-learning” time over well nigh two years.

The question posed above is probably the single most common question asked of rape victims in our pervasive culture of blaming and shaming of victims for crimes committed against them. The fact that decades of education and generations of experience have not succeeded in destroying this obvious fallacy is testimony to the enduring power of culture in shaping attitudes that inform behaviour, including self-destructive behaviour.

Then Almitra spoke, saying, We would now ask of Death. And he said, you would know the secret of death.

—Kahlil Gibran

So, one of our senior paediatricians, RT, died last week Monday and is being buried today. She was young. I was not her best friend so I would not even begin to feel the hurt and pain her friends and close colleagues are feeling at the moment. But I was a friend. The paediatric specialists family is a fairly small one in Trinidad and almost all paediatric-based persons, whether general paediatrics or subspecialty, know and interact with one another often, whether through the Paediatric Society, the hospitals, or liming groups. We all trained each other for specialty exams at some point, and everyone knows everyone.

Minister of Tourism and the Chaguaramas Development Authority staff, have you seen the state of the Chaguaramas boardwalk recently? The boardwalk is looking horrible and run-down.

The shops are no longer open, and there is a lot of moss and overgrown bush around, and not to mention the pollution.

The boardwalk can be used by criminals for illegal activities, so please upgrade the entire area. If monies were allocated to upgrade the Paramin lookout, which was not necessary, money can be allocated to update the boardwalk before the Carnival season.

We need to do better with all of our tourist attractions.

J Ali

A need for political maturing before dropping Privy Council

Reginald Dumas, don’t try to distract the public from all that is taking place in our country today. Focus on bringing bills to protect our women and children.

A 2019 poll indicated confidence in the Judiciary at around ten per cent! And to “independent” Senator Vieira, that kind of writing is on the wall. You may have confidence in the CCJ, but who has confidence in you and other independent ­senators?

The majority of people who seek justice from the courts will never actually reach to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nor the Privy Council. Our leaders need look to improve our own justice systems instead.