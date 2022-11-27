Replace dark traits with love, compassion

The Christmas spirit is starting to spread around us in the malls, grocery stores and our homes. The cleaning, painting and other things that go along with Christmas are beginning to take centre stage. The heart of this is the message of love, and sharing all that pertains to love; this is what I call the spirit of Christmas.
It is a known fact that this year we have had many challenges, some much more than others, and amid everything, “bad blood” may have been created—even more so in the political arena, where we often see our two major political parties going after each other. There is tension all around us, and many are hurting for various reasons.
As a citizen of this blessed country, I believe it is time for our twin islands to begin the process of healing. Let the Christmas message become tangible and visible in our daily lives. This is not just for the man on the street, but also for our leaders, who ought to be the ones setting the pace for the population to see.
If that healing is going to take place, it must begin with our personal decision to change our attitude toward situations and the way we relate to one another. It is time to put away the hate, bitterness, malice, bad blood and spiteful behaviour, which create a negative environment in which evil can thrive.
Let us replace those dark traits with love, caring, compassion, empathy, tenderness, forgiveness and gentleness. These are the lights and, with practice, the darkness will not be able to easily conquer us. It will cause healing to take place in body, soul and spirit, and our nation will be the better for it.
Healing is the responsibility of every one of us, but there must be a group of people who have the desire to see our blessed twin islands healed. All it takes is a spark at times to set a fire, so why not be that spark to light that fire of healing in Trinidad and Tobago?
The pain is deep and the hurt is everywhere, but hope is still there for healing to take place. Going forward as a nation, if we are confessing “no one left behind” and “let us do it together”, that level of healing must occur.
To our leaders, please lead in the process; our land needs to be healed and the people need to be united, not divided. You do have an important role to play. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan