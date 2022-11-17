Replace Hinds, top cop amid crime crisis

Last Saturday, on the doorstep of Starbucks at Sun Plaza, Munroe Road, a man was murdered in broad daylight in front of the families and patrons who went to buy coffee, or went to the convenience store to buy bread or just went to fill gas in their vehicles.
Every day, we see on WhatsApp or social media videos showing real mayhem, with criminals assaulting, killing and torturing citizens from every walk of life. It’s a sad state of affairs in this country when everywhere you go, you are at the mercy of gangs and criminals without protection from the authorities. You are at risk of being murdered at any time without a second thought from these criminals.
With at least five murders recorded last weekend and with the murder toll past 533, every right-thinking citizen is wondering what it would take for Dr Keith Rowley to replace the inept Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and put a competent person in charge of National Security to make any meaningful impact on crime and violence in this country.
This Government is failing the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago at every juncture, and the pressure on law-abiding citizens is mounting. What are the alternatives? The Prime Minister found time to go on his Facebook page and criticise the West Indies cricket team, but cannot find the time to address the serious problem this country is facing with the crime crisis.
The population is so battered and bruised that its voice has become silent now as no amount of protest, agitation or demonstration seems to matter to this Government.
That’s why it never ceases to amaze me the lengths that politicians are often willing to go to get into or stay in government, without care or concern for the people who voted them into that position. We continue to see the failings of this Government with no recourse; no one in the Government is taking the crime situation or the economic tailspin seriously.
The crime crisis is out of hand, and with more than 533 murders to date our citizens just have one thing to ask the Prime Minister: please, get rid of the out-of-touch, egomaniacal, self-absorbed man called Hinds now. While you are at it, relieve the inept acting Commissioner of Police of his post, too.
The whole country will breathe a sigh of relief if this is done urgently and they are replaced with competent, caring and experienced people who take their jobs seriously. Either do this or call the general election now as the people have had enough of this administration.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain