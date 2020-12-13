Replace SEA to benefit pupils, not politicians

The article “Replacing the SEA: a solution” in the Sunday Express (Page 9) has some recommendations that are pernicious, if not downright dangerous.
While the core argument —abolishing the SEA—can be empirically supported, the ancillary policy suggestions made by the endorsers (no less than 23 eminent or accomplished Afro-Trinbagonians), if implemented, are likely to worsen children’s education outcomes.
This is not only because the ideas are not based on good pedagogy, but also because the ideology embraced by these endorsers may well be implemented by politicians for Machiavellian reasons.
For example, they assert that “A benchmark of age five should be set as a target by which parents should expect their children to be reading.” Yet in their own article they cite Finland as an educational exemplar, where children don’t start formal schooling until seven years of age. Moreover, several studies have found that too much focus on academics in pre-school leads to negative outcomes later. Given that twin and adoption studies have shown that the heritability of differences in reading ability is 70 per cent genetic, this benchmark would be a form of child abuse if implemented.
The most uninformed recommendation, however, is that “when a child in this country completes elementary school, he/she should go on to a good, high-quality secondary school, preferably at the choosing of parents, in conjunction with education authorities”. Just as a matter of practicality, it is obvious that most parents will want their children to go to the prestige schools.
But, in any case, numerous studies in developed nations (where most schools are high-quality) have found no correlation between the school a child attends and academic performance. Instead, correlation runs the other way—it is when the students comprise a higher socioeconomic status (SES), higher-IQ cohort that the school does well. This is clearly the case in Trinidad, where just 20 per cent of pupils in the prestige schools are from a lower-SES background, and even those students are mostly high-IQ.
The endorsers reveal their ideological bent when they write “Here every creed and race and social class and community and region must find an equal and an equitable place.” But fairness and pragmatism dictate that it is opportunities that must be equal, not outcomes. That is the only way for a small island society like ours to progress.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport