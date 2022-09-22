To have become an independent nation with the sovereignty of self-governance is indeed remarkable.
Several occasions remind us of who we are as a people, what we have become, and an indication of where we should be headed. Trinidad and Tobago is a parliamentary republic, meaning that we operate under a parliamentary system of government where the executive branch, from which the Government derives its legitimacy, is accountable to the legislature—the Parliament.
The Third Session of the 12th Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was opened on September 12, 2022, amidst much anticipated pomp and fanfare, given that the 2021 and 2020 sessions were low-key during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many happily welcomed the return of the parade in front of the Red House, and the address by the Head of State, Her Excellency the President, who is also head of the Parliament. A renewed sense of pride is always felt during State occasions like this, albeit nowadays temporary.
We also recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of our Independence with a re-encouraged spirit after a two-year departure from public gatherings and pageantry.
Tomorrow we observe the 46th anniversary of our becoming a republic. Republic Day, unlike its sister, Independence Day, is a quieter occasion of less jubilation, but most definitely not of less importance or significance. It is therefore instructive that former president Anthony Carmona piloted the move of the National Awards ceremony from Independence Day to Republic Day. That there is one less event on Independence Day is a definite ease to the security, logistical and protocol teams that manage all State events.
But, more importantly, former president Carmona, in his Republic Day address to the nation on September 24, 2013, said, “In the minds of many of us there exist some uncertainty and ambivalence about the significance of Republic Day.... Perhaps the key difference between Independence Day and Republic Day is that Independence Day commemorates the road to freedom from colonial rule—which in our case was a relatively peaceful one—while Republic Day celebrates our achievements born out of our thirst for self-governance and the desire to determine our future”.
A republican Parliament is therefore the hallmark of our governance system, and it is therefore no wonder that such ceremony accords the opening of each parliamentary term. It may be then worth considering that the ceremonial opening of the Parliament’s term takes place on the day we observe the very raison d’être of our republican status—Republic Day!
This can perhaps be the most significant way of honouring the natural, innate correlation between the significance of the Parliament and essence of being a republic. Given that Republic Day is already a public holiday, the restrictions on vehicular traffic in and around Port of Spain will cause far less interference and inconvenience for commuters, and may even garner greater participation of the citizenry.
In contemplation of such an arrangement, one is mindful that the current parliamentary term begins in mid-September and Republic Day is six days short of the month’s end—a two-week period, which may be seen as too long to delay the legislative agenda. Considering this, thought should concomitantly be given to a later close of the term to facilitate a later opening.
Ronald Chukaree
attorney-at-law