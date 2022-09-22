Our then-prime minister, the late Dr Eric Williams, with his team, together with other politicians, would have been in high spirits, looking forward to seeing what the future would bring. I can well imagine the excitement at that time when Trinidad and Tobago, on August 1, 1976, became a republic. This was like new territory, all connections with Her Majesty the Queen broken, decision-making now in the hands of locals. Without a doubt, we can all look back and see tremendous strides made over the years in many areas.
Yet in the minds of many, the struggles that we are currently experiencing are so great that many have given up hope, wondering if things will ever get back to those earlier years. I believe with all my heart it can happen, but we must have the faith and confidence that there are still brighter days ahead of us. These are the days when we must stand firm for our twin islands, willing to see this to the end. Our love and patriotism for our beautiful twin islands must be visible. Always remember our past leaders. For example, the late Dr Williams did see a brighter day. Henceforth, he and others were bold enough to take up the challenge to chart their course.
Let us not allow the rough seas to disturb us. It is normal in the life of every country. There will always be mountain-top experiences when everything is flowing the way you like it. But there is also the valley encounter when things can be low, but it is not over. It is in the valleys that your belief must be high, looking forward to a brighter day. Let us ride out the storm, for pretty soon that calm will come. No natural storm lasts forever. The sun will shine after all the bad weather. I firmly believe that the best for Trinidad and Tobago is yet to come. Let us keep believing.
I believe the key is that we must see within ourselves that brighter day. While Martin Luther King Jr and Mahatma Gandhi saw something, as disclosed in their famous speeches, their beliefs were built on what they saw. As a nation, let us see that bright future when things will turn around in all those negative areas in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. They will become a thing of the past. Be optimistic about these changes. Together, do enjoy this special day when we took charge of our destiny as a people. Let us not forget it is “Together we aspire and together we achieve”.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan
