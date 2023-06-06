Request for election observers mischievous

Allow me to comment on the refusal of PM Dr Keith Rowley to accede to the request of the Opposition Leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for international observers to be present for the local government election.
It is quite within her remit to make such a request, however, the reason advanced by Mrs Persad-Bissessar was both disrespectful and mischievous. To say to the Prime Minister that you would like to have these observers because you do not trust him is beyond the pale. It is like walking into a store and acceding to the clerk’s request to follow you around the store because she does not trust you.
What the Opposition Leader is hinting at is that she really does not trust the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) since it is that body that is responsible for supervising these elections. Does the Opposition Leader believe that there will be collusion between the present Government and the commission?
In addition to all this, we have never had international observers for a local government election; and to make a hue and cry about Dr Rowley’s refusal is an attempt by the Opposition and others to plant the seeds of mistrust in the minds of the electorate about “Rowley” (as the Opposition always addresses the Prime Minister), showing little or no respect for the office-holder, Dr Rowley.
The local government election is so low-keyed that the percentage of voter turnout speaks for itself.
Had I been the Prime Minister, I would have listened to the request and bluntly refused because of the disrespectful, mischievous and insulting reason. To give in to such a request would be to show that “I don’t trust even myself”.
Larry Harewood
Couva