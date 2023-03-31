I am writing in response to the misguided and misguiding letter, “Kamla’s cheap political tricks” by Linus Didier, published in the Express on Tuesday.
Given Mr Didier’s prolific previous output, his political preferences are clear, and we respect the right of all citizens to express their political opinions. However, I must correct the serious, bordering on defamatory errors found in Mr Didier’s letter.
In this letter, Didier has once again faithfully parroted stale PNM propaganda and talking points. However, little did he know, it seems, that in addition to being easily refuted and proven false, he would no longer be representing PNM policy, as ad hoc, incoherent and contradictory as that is.
Didier has represented quite faithfully the PNM policy of heartlessly locking our distressed citizens out of their homeland in their time of need. This time it is the policy of denying return and leaving citizens stranded in war-torn Syria. In previous years, it was locking citizens out due to the PNM Government’s incompetent mismanagement of Covid-19.
Sadly, in addition to Didier’s heartlessness and inhumanity, he threw in a heap of Islamophobia as well. This is extremely unfortunate, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.
However, one piece of PNM policy that Didier was able to stay current with—because it is the basis of all the PNM’s public relations spin—was his gratuitous, ill-informed and misogynist attacks on the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC.
Didier called it “cheap political points” to address the serious concerns of the Muslim community in Trinidad and Tobago during Ramadan, and defended the PNM’s hitherto policy of doing absolutely nothing about these issues for the seven years they’ve been in office.
However, it was far from “cheap points”. It was extremely effective.
In just two days after Persad-Bissessar gave her address at the Iftar dinner in the Chaguanas Borough Council, Dr Keith Rowley hastily convened a meeting with members of the Muslim community for a photo op, and pledged to bring 100 Syrian refugees back home.
This sudden move by Rowley made Didier’s entire letter completely outdated and contradictory by the time it was published. Didier was defending a policy that was reversed by Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s powerful lobbying.
Didier, however, in the typical PNM manner of being totally irrelevant, offensive and wrong, unfortunately had to comment on the dress and attire of the Opposition Leader.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar did not make her statements about the issues facing the Muslim community wearing a Shouter Baptist headdress, as he incorrectly asserts. She wore an appropriate head covering for the Muslim observance. She wore the Shouter Baptist headdress on an entirely different day and occasion.
Perhaps Didier has a problem with Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s joyous embrace of all our traditions and customs here in Trinidad and Tobago. We live in a beautiful twin-island state which has the world’s three leading global religions well-represented, practised and honoured. In particular, this is a truly blessed time in our blessed country.
We in the UNC—and most especially our leader—celebrate all religious observances of our people. There is a particular confluence right now of Navratri for the Hindus, Ramadan for the Muslims, Lent for the Christians and the important and globally unique holiday celebrating our indigenous Caribbean religion of the Spiritual/Shouter Baptists.
Unfortunately, the PNM, and particularly Dr Keith Rowley, does not embrace the full gamut of cultures that exist here in T&T. The UNC remains the only truly national party of this twin-island state.
Of course, too, Didier also engaged in the standard PNM boring and tired strategy of digging up and repeating their 2015 election campaign platform propaganda. In this case, it was repeating for the seemingly millionth time, ad nauseam, false claims about the very effective state of emergency in 2011, which had a strongly positive effect on reducing crime.
The country experienced 11 murders in a single day after a major drug bust. This called for immediate action which was backed by all the major national security office holders: acting Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Kenrick Maharaj, Commanding Officer of the Army Col Anthony Phillips-Spencer, Deputy Police Commissioner Stephen Williams and Prisons Commissioner John Rougier.
It is really quite desperate and divisive of Mr Didier to paint this as an anti-Muslim action in any way, shape or form.
Didier even tried to bring up a court case which was found in favour of the accused, to falsely suggest that the accused was found guilty. This is typical PNM dishonesty, slander and lies, to divide and rule, in order to stay in power.
Yet for all that, Mr Didier had egg on his face put there by his own party, contradicting his heartless defence of the PNM’s seven-year policy of continuing to force our citizens—women and children—to stay stranded and uncared for in a war zone. Thanks to Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s so-called cheap politics, Dr Rowley quite publicly and conspicuously reversed his position.
Here’s some unsolicited advice for Didier: if he did some of his own investigation and formulated his own thoughts, rather than foolishly repeating the PNM’s talking points, he wouldn’t be left high and dry by his party again in future.
In the meanwhile, the UNC welcomes the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s effort to now repatriate our citizens.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
public relations officer
United National Congress