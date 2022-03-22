Reshuffles happen based on need

The Honourable Prime Minister is exercising his right as head of the Executive and, as such, his Cabinet composition cannot be perceived as an anomaly or something that does not obtain in other parliamentary democracies or systems of government that pattern a Westminster style.
In our twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, a look at the Cabinet compositions under our nation’s first Chief Minister and Prime Minister, the Great and Venerable academician Dr Eric Williams, will reveal that from 1955 to 1981, there were changes almost every year to his Cabinet—sometimes there were 13 members, 14, then 12, and then the number ascended again. The bottom line is that he adjusted his Cabinet according to how he saw fit.
With a changing economy, plural society, circumstances changing, every subsequent Prime Minister (George Chambers, ANR Robinson, Patrick Manning, Basdeo Panday) reconfigured their Cabinet, realigned portfolios based on need, the human resources they had with the relevant forte.
There are some portfolios that have been renamed, made redundant, and some merged under one umbrella. For example—under one prime minister, the Ministry of Works/Transport/Infrastructure was three separate ministries; the Ministry of External Affairs no longer exists and the contemporary term Foreign Affairs applies.
Some administrations (both PNM and UNC) have had Foreign Affairs together with Communications and Information as one ministry, and then as separate entities based on variables the sitting prime minister would have taken into account.
Under former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, there were five Cabinet reshuffles from 1979 to 1990: (1) 1979-1981; (2) 1981-1983; (3) 1983-1987; (4) 1987-1989; (5) 1989-1990.
The preceding demonstrates that Mrs Thatcher was exercising her prerogative in having people in her Cabinet as she saw fit. There were even times when she had non-portfolioed or ministers of state in her Cabinet.
The former prime minister Patrick Manning, who was the longest serving Member of Parliament in the country, organised his Cabinet under his terms in office according to how he saw fit—his Cabinet of 1991-1995 was far different in membership and number from 2002-2007, and saw many neophytes who were of the female gender from 2007 to May 24, 2010.
In 2009, when sitting President of South Africa, Mr Thabo Mbeki, was asked by the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress to resign, his successor, Mr Kgalema Motlanthe, announced that he would keep 18 of the ministers from his predecessor and then there were ten new ministers.
With the same African National Congress, the then-President of South Africa, Mr Zuma, had a Cabinet of 36 ministers, which seemed to be the largest ever, surpassing Mr Nelson Mandela’s Government of National Unity when he was President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.
It must be noted that Mr Mandela’s government and Cabinet included his predecessor, former president FW De Klerk, who was head of the white Nationalist Party, and the belligerent leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mr Mangosuthu Buthelesi, who was made Minister of Home Affairs under Mr Mandela and continued in the post after Mr Mandela demitted office, and even acted as President on several occasions.
Former prime minister Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar reshuffled her Cabinet every year whilst in office, once again underscoring a prime minister’s prerogative.
That the adage “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” has probably reverberated in every prime minister’s head, given that the population looks at them for accountability and transparency.
Hansen Stewart