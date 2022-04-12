All elders matter, T&T. If not for our elders, we would not be here.
What do we do for our elders in T&T? Do we treat them the way they nurtured us?
Elders need love, too.
Elders worked hard to achieve their retirement benefits.
They put their shoulders to the grindstone when they were young so that they would not have to worry and struggle when they aged.
Brothers and sisters, do you abuse your elders?
Do you steal from them? Do you use them as babysitters?
Never rob elders. Respect elders.
We will all get old one day, brothers and sisters.
Treat elders the very same way you would like to be treated when you get older.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town