All elders matter, T&T. If not for our elders, we would not be here.

What do we do for our elders in T&T? Do we treat them the way they nurtured us?

Elders need love, too.

Elders worked hard to achieve their retirement benefits.

They put their shoulders to the grindstone when they were young so that they would not have to worry and struggle when they aged.

Brothers and sisters, do you abuse your elders?

Do you steal from them? Do you use them as babysitters?

Never rob elders. Respect elders.

We will all get old one day, brothers and sisters.

Treat elders the very same way you would like to be treated when you get older.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T’s CCJ absurdity

T&T’s CCJ absurdity

Among the best examples of the national capacity for unbothered co-existence with the absurd must surely be T&T’s relationship with the Caribbean Court of Justice.

Tackling noise pollution

Advocacy against noise pollution should be welcomed and supported. Together, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are important synergistically in spreading awareness of its harmful effects.

The public outcry should be heeded. Exposure to atmospheric pollution is deleterious to the health and well-being of human and animal life.

Fix the system

The perception that if you are within the inner circle of the Government you can get anything you want was solidified in my mind with the announcement by the Prime Minister that former minister of agriculture, lands and fisheries Clarence Rambharat is coming back into Government and will take up a position in the yet-to-be-created Single Point Land Management Authority, and that his terms and conditions of employment will be determined by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).

Fuel increase...it could be worse

I have to admit I am scared to see ignorance has reached so far and pervaded the environment with negativity that our politicians are becoming more and more helpless. By the way, I have no political DNA.

As a former business manager, I feel sad that many people of T&T are yet to understand the country is facing huge economic trouble ahead, especially when the energy switch is completed to combat global warming, now a serious threat to mankind.

Pushing back on the DV movement

Pushing back on the DV movement

It is as though we have had enough with the movement against Domestic Violence. Some of us, at least, and we are hitting back.

It is not entirely a new development, however. Brian Bradshaw, more than a decade ago, was among those men in our midst who had begun to strike up a chorus about how, in his view, men in Trinidad and Tobago were ­being systematically ­emasculated.

Sports sticking

In a previous article the Ministry of Education was praised for the high level of organisation, and other ministries were encouraged to adopt a similar approach.

While we continue to lag behind in global sports, some questions and house-keeping might bring some semblance of analysis and order. Systems do not appear to be in place—and people are not playing their roles, but playing with their roles.