Respect deaf culture

I must commend Dr Eastlyn McKenzie, president of the Tobago Council for Persons with Disabilities. At the graduation ceremony of the 60 persons who compoleted a course in basic sign language at Signal Hill, Tobago, she gave a fantastic speech about the importance of sign language. She was totally on point when she said that a knowledge of sign language can save a life, and her examples of the tragic consequences that might and do ensue when persons were sign language illiterate were explicit, real and easy to understand. She gave her all in that speech, and I believe she inspired and motivated hearing people to learn sign language. That was most admirable. What was not on point, however, was the reference to deaf persons as “deaf and dumb”.
I am a subscriber to the idea that “Action is the antidote to despair” as articulated by Joan Baez. We really must drive the point home: Deaf people are just deaf. They are not “deaf and dumb,” even if they do not use vocal speech as their method of communication. Deaf people are also not “deaf-mute”. Deaf people are not “hearing-impaired”—a term that clearly implies that something is wrong with the persons to whom the term is applied. Deaf people are offended and appalled every single time these anachronistic labels are applied to them—and it is easy to understand why. Who wants to be considered, “dumb?” Of course, the sensitive and thoughtful persons that use these terms are well-meaning individuals, are trying to be politically-correct, and are totally unaware that such terms are offensive.