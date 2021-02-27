The tragic demise of Andrea Bharatt has exposed what many of us have known for some time now—the vulnerability of the population which has been manifested in numerous incidents of burglary, kidnapping, rape and murder.

Taking centre stage at this moment in our history is gender-based violence, which has us as a nation reeling in pain, disbelief and anger with which most of us are unable to cope.

Emerging from this period of national mourning, it is heartening to see the positive responses to the call for action by diverse groups in the society coming together with one voice for a common cause:

• Lawmakers being forced into taking steps to ameliorate the criminal justice system;

• Taxi and maxi drivers’ associations are in consultation to improve their standards for a safer public transport system;

• Initiatives by the Commissioner of Police in tackling issues inside and outside the TTPS—the establishment of gender-based violence units in some police stations, the reminder to the male population that these units also serve them;

• The reduction in the numbers of police officers who don’t attend court;

• The increase in male groups that are sensitising, supporting and redefining the role of masculinity.

On this occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, we call on our women to respect ourselves because respect is not given, it is earned. As Hindus, we revere God as Mother and we appeal to our men to respect the divinity within us, especially for the role we play in their lives and the moulding and nurturing of future generations. Let us march on in peace.

Kamla Tewarie

Hindu Women’s Organisation

