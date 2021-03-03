I note the intention of the Government to haul Anil Roberts before the Privileges Committee and, once again, I marvel at the ability of our politicians to waste time on trivial matters.
Like Emperor Nero, they are content to fiddle while Rome burns. They seek to set themselves up as exemplars of society when their behaviours constantly show they don’t deserve the respect they demand.
I have observed the rulings of Senate President, Christine Kangaloo, and I can state with confidence that they show a clear bias towards the PNM Government. This is to be expected. After all, she was appointed by them.
But she (and the PNM) shouldn’t get all high and mighty when the Opposition calls them out on it (and who can call out louder than Anil?).
How on earth can questioning the partiality of the Senate President be construed as “a threat to democracy”? To me, that is an attempt to ensure democracy, to question the “do as I say, don’t complain” attitude.
Word of advice to Ms Kangaloo: while I’m all for proper decorum in the House/Senate, you cannot demand respect. You have to earn it. So leave Anil alone. He speaks for many of us who have no voice.
Do some introspection and try to be less biased in your rulings. Perhaps, then, you will hear less of Anil.