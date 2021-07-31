The authorities involved in Immigration and National Security have done us proud by upholding the law when a Canadian citizen attempted to enter the country without the right Covid-19 vaccine mix.
For once, we Trinbagonians can hold our heads high and say we did not allow foreigners from a bigger and more powerful country to take us for granted. It is time we put a stop to the bullying tactics from bigger countries which show no respect for our sovereignty as a nation.
While we sympathise with the gentleman who wanted to attend his mother’s funeral, it is also incumbent upon him to do the right thing, even if it is in another country. Doesn’t he try his best to stay on the right side of the law in his homeland? I’m sure he does.
It is a great example for future issues of this kind, where foreigners think this is a Third World country and the laws that govern are to be taken lightly.
The laws pertaining to Covid-19 have been put in place to protect both foreigners entering the country and certainly the citizens of this country.
Respect must be demanded at all times.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas