arrival

Flashback to 2017: Passengers line up to be processed by Customs and Immigration officers after arriving at the Piarco International Airport. 

The authorities involved in Immigration and National Security have done us proud by upholding the law when a Canadian citizen attempted to enter the country without the right Covid-19 vaccine mix.

For once, we Trinbagonians can hold our heads high and say we did not allow foreigners from a ­bigger and more powerful country to take us for granted. It is time we put a stop to the bullying tactics from bigger countries which show no respect for our sovereignty as a nation.

While we sympathise with the gentleman who wanted to attend his mother’s funeral, it is also incumbent upon him to do the right thing, even if it is in another country. Doesn’t he try his best to stay on the right side of the law in his homeland? I’m sure he does.

It is a great example for future issues of this kind, where foreigners think this is a Third World country and the laws that govern are to be taken lightly.

The laws pertaining to Covid-19 have been put in place to protect both foreigners entering the country and certainly the citizens of this country.

Respect must be demanded at all times.

WKS Hosein

Chaguanas

An Emancipation debt

Today, as we commemorate the emancipation of our African ancestors from the dehumanisation of British enslavement, we must also acknowledge those who first broke the chains and led the battle for freedom.

The answers my friends

Fact: an overwhelming majority of the 1,000-plus victims of Covid-19 who died of the highly contagious virus were also stricken with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as heart diseases, diabetes, renal conditions and other preventable ailments. 

Japan Pivotal

I have pointed out that after its “wake-up call” from Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, Europe is now developing its own defence and security system. 

Having too much sugar

What do sugar and a Sikorsky helicopter have in common? Perhaps the ­Sikorsky deal, currently promi­nent news, was a sweet one with too much sugar. But there is more to it than that.

Glorious day(s) of the happy and the free

Today is Emancipation Day. Ashton Ford, one of our respected elders, remembers the impetus that led former prime minister George Chambers to change the Discovery Day holiday (a day that recognised the misdeeds of our oppressors) to Emancipation Day that honours the achievements of our ancestors. 

Covid-19 is a massive looming threat to Trinidad and Tobago. Although already killing hundreds of people per month, the new Delta variant will be coming to a gathering near you soon.