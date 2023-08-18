Response to Farley’s question

Trinbagonians have an annoying penchant for answering a question with a question of their own.
Therefore, in keeping with my birthright, I am going to answer a recent question posed by Tobago’s House Assembly Chief Secretary, Mr Farley Augustine, by posing one of my own.
Mr Augustine, in a recent press release, stated the following in reference to “whisteblower” Akil Abdullah:
“Moreover this back and forth and inconsistencies, forces one to ask this most important question: how is it that the TTPS predicate their case on this witness?” (https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/creating-mischief-and-distraction/article_1fe7cb3c-3ca1-11ee-a1c2-07c967514dda.html)
My response: moreover, this back and forth and inconsistencies, forces one to ask this most important question:
Why does the holder of the highest office in Tobago feel comfortable and confident enough to publicly predicate his case of a plot against him by the prime minister, the commissioner of police, a prominent senior counsel and other institutions on merely the say-so of said individual who produced not one shred of tangible evidence to substantiate his allegation?
Claude A Job