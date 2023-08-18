Response to Farley’s question

Trinbagonians have an annoying penchant for answering a question with a question of their own.

Therefore, in keeping with my birthright, I am going to answer a recent question posed by Tobago’s House Assembly Chief Secretary, Mr Farley Augustine, by posing one of my own.

Mr Augustine, in a recent press release, stated the following in reference to “whisteblower” Akil Abdullah:

“Moreover this back and forth and inconsistencies, forces one to ask this most important question: how is it that the TTPS predicate their case on this witness?” (https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/creating-mischief-and-distraction/article_1fe7cb3c-3ca1-11ee-a1c2-07c967514dda.html)

My response: moreover, this back and forth and inconsistencies, forces one to ask this most important question:

Why does the holder of the highest office in Tobago feel comfortable and confident enough to publicly predicate his case of a plot against him by the prime minister, the commissioner of police, a prominent senior counsel and other institutions on merely the say-so of said individual who produced not one shred of tangible evidence to substantiate his allegation?

Claude A Job

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Whither Best Village?

Whither Best Village?

If there ever was a time this young nation needed the wisdom offered by its folk cultures, it is now. Inside the vast diversity of ancestral cultures gifted to us as a people might be some of the answers we seek as a modern nation beset by modern bewilderments.

Legacy as a big stick

Legacy as a big stick

Discovering Frank Worrell through a comic book was a powerful moment in my primary school days. A voracious reader, I was growing up with the idea that heroic figures were remote figures from faraway lands. The one major investment in books in our home had been a set of encyclopaedias and an accompanying collection called “The Bookshelf for Boys and Girls”. They had come from an itinerant bookseller—a quaint figure from the past.

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

Confronting Haiti’s crisis

When it comes to Haiti’s security, the international community, especially countries in the Caribbean and Africa, ought not to make the perfect, or even the best, the enemy of the good.

Ordinary Haitians, for the most part, exist in abject insecurity, in a state teetering at the brink of collapse and total failure. Criminal gangs operate with impunity, orchestrating murder and mayhem and impeding humanitarian assistance to people.

Response to Farley’s question

Trinbagonians have an annoying penchant for answering a question with a question of their own.

Therefore, in keeping with my birthright, I am going to answer a recent question posed by Tobago’s House Assembly Chief Secretary, Mr Farley Augustine, by posing one of my own.

No political blame games when it comes to flooding

Neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the United National Congress (UNC) can fix climate change.

It is extremely sad indeed to view and to hear about the struggling communities in Woodland and environs.

Stand out...but don’t be fooled by social media

“We live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection.” —Sherry Turkle

All the attention that we place on social media, wishing to create an endless stream of happy, smiling faces, wealthy and successful lifestyles, picture-perfect moments, awesome, inspiring lives, envious moments that makes our world look pretty darn fabulous, is a false picture, because it’s not real life.